‘Main Stage Minus 20 Pe Hoon’: Zakir Khan Clears Rumours of Health Concerns, Reveals Real Reason for Break from Stand-Up Comedy (Watch Video)

Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan aka 'Sakht Launda' has revealed the real reason for taking a break from stand-up comedy. After various social media posts announcing his break from work after his current assignments, Zakir Khan has now come out with the true motivation behind his hiatus. A viral video shows Zakir speaking at the Spoken Fest Mumbai 2026 event at Jio World Drive in Mumbai in February, joking about all the rumours about his health. Here’s what he said. Zakir Khan To Take Break From Comedy; Stand-Up Comedian Announces Multi-Year Hiatus To Prioritise Health.

What Happened to Zakir Khan?

In the video, upon being asked about his health, Zakir Khan clarifies the reason for his temporary departure from stand-up comedy acts. He suggested that while fans and the media speculated a dire medical situation, his health is in good condition. He revealed that he is not suffering from any serious health condition. It is simply fatigue from relentless touring. Zakir Khan’s next tour in Mumbai will be the Papa Yaar Tour in June 2026. ‘I’ve Been Unwell for a Year’: Comedian Zakir Khan Announces Break From Stage Performances Due to Health Issues, Plans Limited ‘Papa Yaar’ India Tour Before Long Rest (View Post).

Zakir Khan Refutes Rumours of Critical Illness – Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spoken Fest (@spokenfest)

What Did Zakir Khan Say About His Health and Hiatus?

“Tumne jo Internet pe padha hai woh jhooth hai, bhai. Main stage minus 20 pe hoon. Break ki kahaani doston ye hai ki, mere paas writing ka bahut kaam aa gaya tha, jo mai pichle chhe saal se kar nahin paa raha tha. Health thodi see kharab hai, bahut zyada kharab nahin hai.” (What you have read on the Internet is not true. My health is a little bad, but not too bad. The reason for my break is that I had received a lot of writing projects, something which I wasn’t able to take up in the past six years.) Zakir Khan Creates History As First Indian Comic To Perform Hindi Stand-Up at Madison Square Garden, Calls Parents on Stage in Emotional Moment (Watch Video).

Zakir further joked that the media quoted his close family sources saying he was suffering from a major illness, but that he stayed with his family and they all wondered who spread the rumours. He promised his fans, “Main wada karta hoon, jab tak zinda hoon, aapki khidmat mein hoon.” (I am at your service till my last breath.)

When Is Zakir Khan’s New Tour in Mumbai?

Zakir Khan will perform in Mumbai on June 13 and 14 this year as part of his Papa Yaar World Tour. The Mumbai act will be held at the NSCI Dome in Worli. Zakir Khan Announces 'Papa Yaar' Stadium Shows in Mumbai.

After the Papa Yaar Tour, Zakir Khan will begin his sabbatical the second half of 2026. His hiatus may last for the next few years, as he focusses on his health and builds a solid writing career.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Instagram Account of Spoken Fest), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2026 12:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).