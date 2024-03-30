All is not well between Bigg Boss OTT 2’s fellow contestants, and once-good friends Elvish Yadav and Manisha Rani have hit rocky waters. Despite their apparent friendship during and after the show, the recent actions of Elvish have seemingly brought their relationship to a bitter end. In the latest interview, Elvish Yadav's comments about Manisha Rani's decision to unfollow him on social media were deemed ‘insensitive’. Manisha, the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner, has now taken to YouTube to address the issue directly. Elvish Yadav and Manisha Rani Unfollow Each Other On Instagram Following FIR Filed Against Bigg Boss Winner.

Manisha Rani Reveals Why She Unfollowed Elvish In Her Vlog

According to what Manisha has said in her vlog, the rift began when Elvish's friend, Kataria, proposed a collaboration video. Manisha agreed to it, and they also did a collab. However, a disagreement arose when Elvish featured a photo of himself with Akshay Kumar instead of a picture with Manisha, leading to Manisha feeling ‘disrespected’. Despite her efforts to resolve the matter, including requests to change the cover photo, Elvish remained adamant and mocked her, causing Manisha to feel hurt and ultimately unfollow him.

‘Elvish Ko Bahut Ego Hai’, Says Manisha Rani

Furthermore, Manisha disclosed that Elvish had unfollowed her earlier, marking a downward spiral in their once-strong bond. She declared, "This is the end of Elvisha. Elvish ko bahut ego hai," indicating the finality of their friendship.

Fans of the duo, particularly those who supported the #Elvisha, are likely to be disheartened by this revelation. It is a shock, especially considering their journey from the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, where Elvish emerged as the winner, and Manisha secured the second runner-up position. However, they remained great friends after the show. But it’s not the same anymore!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2024 02:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).