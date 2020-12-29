The wait is finally over as The Family Man will soon return with its second season on Amazon Prime Video. A spy thriller dipped in situational humour made such an amazing watch in the first season that it became one of the most-watched web shows of this year. In fact, it has found a place on many people's favourite shows of 2020 lists. The series had also prompted people to ask for a second season much like Mirzapur and finally, the fantastic director-duo Raj and DK, has honoured their request. Although it is not known when the show will hit the streamer, the fact that there will be a second season will be enough to peak people's interest further. Flyx Filmfare OTT Awards 2020: Paatal Lok and The Family Man Win Big; Sushmita Sen Takes the Black Lady Home for Aarya – Here’s the Complete List of Winners!

From the picture shared by Manoj Bajpayee, it seems there's a ticking time bomb that will need a lot of defusing in the new season. So it's a promise that season 2 will be explosive.

Bajpayee says it's a new year gift, so we are wondering if The Family Man 2 will be a January 1 show. Samantha Akkineni joins the second season which was wrapped up in March 2020.

