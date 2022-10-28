With the end of the first season of the House of the Dragon, to put it lightly, Matt Smith has become kind of a fan favourite. With the British actor having some iconic roles under his bag like Doctor Who and more, his portrayal of Daemon Targaryen has resonated a lot with fans with many loving to hate the brash prince or just embracing him in the most loving way possible. House of the Dragon Episode 3 Review: Netizen's Can't Get Over Daemon Targaryen's Spectacular Moment, Praise Matt Smith's Performance.
Playing a Targaryen, Matt Smith just honestly fit into the role of Daemon Targaryen like a glove. With a ton of charm and just the right amount of arrogance to create a prince that people won't be sure how to feel about, he was definitely a highlight of season one. So, with Matt Smith turning 40, let's take a look at eight of his best quotes as Daemon Targaryen to celebrate his birthday. House of the Dragon Season 1 Finale Review: Emma D’Arcy’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel Ends on a Satisfyingly Tense Note! (LatestLY Exclusive).
The Gods...
And so Begins the Dance of the Dragons...
Just Don't Speak About Viserys in Front of Daemon...
Targaryen Love Sure is Different...
Don't Read Fire and Blood If You Don't Want This Spoiled...
It Sure Does...
He Said the Thing!
The Targaryen Legacy...
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2022 09:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).