YouTuber Maxtern has been grabbing attention for multiple reasons lately. Previously, his fight with Elvish Yadav was a hot topic of discussion. And now, he is making headlines for his shocking revelations about former Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal. As many know, Anurag enjoys great popularity. He is one of the richest YouTubers, who proudly owns swanky cars and bikes. The YouTuber often flaunts his collection of cars and bikes on Instagram. However, YouTuber Maxtern, in a recent podcast with TellyChakkar, has claimed that Anurag lies about buying expensive supercars to his fans. Elvish Yadav Controversy: Sagar Thakur Aka Maxtern Demands Murder Charges Against The YouTuber in FIR Following Assault Allegations, Urges Haryana Authorities to Act (Watch Video).

He also mentioned that Anurag has a lot of money, but one cannot ever purchase cars from Dubai as UK Rider 07 claims to do. Maxtern went on to add that in Dubai, there is a rule that only one can have a supercar for six months via a carnet, which is like a vehicle passport. After six months, the cars are taken back. Elvish Yadav-Sagar Thakur Aka Maxtern Controversy Solved by Rajat Dalal on Insta Live – Watch VIRAL Video Here!.

Maxtern Exposes Anurag Dobhal

Furthermore, he accused him of lying about his Supra. While Anurag had claimed that his car had gone for servicing, Maxtern claimed that he had to return it. Anurag is yet to react to Maxtern's shocking claims.

