Meera Deosthale - Namish Taneja Starrer Vidya Goes Off Air Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (Deets Inside)

And the on-going Coronavirus lockdown has claimed one more show. After shows like Beyhadh 2, Dil Jaise Dhadke... Dhadakne Do, Ishq Subhan Allah, Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein, Patiala Babes, Kartik Purnima, Dadi Amma Maan Jao, Nazar 2 and Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai among others have bid goodbye to the audience completely, Ekta Kapoor announced that Naagin 4 will be ending as soon as the lockdown comes to an end and shoots can resume, one more Colors show is all set to bite the dust and it is the Namish Taneja - Meera Deosthale starrer Vidya. Ekta Kapoor Confirms Naagin 5, Says 'Naagin 4 Will End With A 4 Episode Fantastic Finale And We Will Immediately Get Into Naagin 5' (Watch Video).

As per a report in SpotboyE, the channel has decided to pull the plug on the show, whose storyline was just heading towards the lead pair Vidya and Vivek's romance. Sadly, the show had only launched in September 2019 and had had a run of 9 months. TV Actor Namish Taneja Hospitalised After Being Electrocuted During a Shooting Sequence.

Vidya mon to Saturday 7pm only on @colorstv

The makers of Vidya were recently in the news when the Meera and Namish had distributed atta and grains, basically things of daily utility, to the daily wage crew members. Meera had revealed, "The situation right now is very scary. We were shooting till the 17th and banked some episodes so that the audience doesn’t miss watching the fresh episodes of Vidya. Health precautions were taken during the shoots. Mahesh Pandey sir has provided 5kgs dal, rice, and flour to each of the unit members so that they have food with them in the hour of need."