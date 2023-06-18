The premiere episode of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 aired on JioCinema app yesterday and ardent fans of the reality show can't keep calm. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show last night revealed 13 new faces from showbiz who will be part of the controversial reality show. Right from Aaliya Siddiqui, Akanksha Puri to Pooja Bhatt, many well-known celebs have entered BB OTT 2. However, one name that's still making buzz is former porn star, Mia Khalifa, who is rumoured to enter the Bigg Boss house soon. Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid and Jiya Shankar Flirt With Each Other, Are They the New Couple of the Season? (View Pics).

Reportedly, the former adult star will be entering BB as a wild card contestant. As per Hindustan Times both Mia and Raj Kundra are approached for the show. However, there is no official confirmation on this news as of yet. Also, for the unaware, almost every year we hear that Khalifa is part of Bigg Boss, but the goss always turns out to be false. So, this time also it can merely be a rumour and nothing else. Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Premiere: From Aaliya Siddiqui, Fukra Insaan, Jad Hadid to Manisha Rani - Meet All the Confirmed Contestants From Salman Khan's Show!

Recently, it was also reported that Sunny Leone is entering Bigg Boss OTT 2 as a contestant... but on the grand launch of the show, it was revealed that she is a panelist on second season of Bigg Boss OTT and not an inmate. Coming back to Mia, the most loved Pornhub star would definitely spice up things on the show, but her entry on BB still remains a mystery.

