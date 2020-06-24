The quarantine period has literally got everyone go bonkers over petty things. In such times, what comes handy is a list of some shows that might help you keep sane. Of course, we have a lot of films, shows and series at the tip of our fingers due to several digital platforms. But how about choosing one artist's work at a time this time? On Mindy Kaling's birthday today, we have chosen top most of her amazing shows to go through (or revisit if you have already) to forget the gloomy weather around you for a while! Check it out.

The Office:

The American sitcom or mockumentary had a long run on NBC from 2005 to 2013. The cast includes Ed Helms, Mindy Kaling, Craig Robinson, James Spader, Ellie Kemper, and Catherine Tate.

The Mindy Project:

Created by Mindy herself, it is a romantic TV series that was aired on Hulu from 2012-2017. Apart from Mindy Kaling the show also stars Chris Messina, Ed Weeks, Anna Camp, Zoe Jarman in the lead.

Four Weddings and a Funeral:

This one is a rom-com miniseries starring Nathalie Emmanuel, Nikesh Patel, Rebecca Rittenhouse, Brandon Mychal Smith, and John Paul Reynolds. The show on Hulu is co-created by Mindy Kaling and Matt Warburton.

Never Have I Ever:

It is a coming-of-age teen drama created by Mindy Kaling. It stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet. The film was released in 2020 on Netflix.

Well, now that you have a new list to look forward to, you might want to arrange a bucket of popcorn and tub of icecream already! Thank you Mindy Kaling for these shows and happy birthday!

