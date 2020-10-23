Mirzapur Season 2 Review: The guns are smoking once again in the lawless land of Mirzapur, and this time, it's vengeance time! When the first season of Mirzapur came out on Amazon Prime, who knew then it would turn out to be such a sensation on an OTT platform, rivalled only by Netflix's Sacred Games. With a fantastic cast headed by Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey and Divyenndu Sharma, the acting was brilliant, and the dialogues turned out to be a cultural phenomenon of its own. Mirzapur 2 Is Arriving Soon! Makers Share Glimpse of Fan Frenzy Around The Amazon Prime Series (Watch Video).

But I was not very happy with the first season, despite its engaging characters and pace. I felt Mirzapur was aiming for over-sensationalism, when it came to violence, character depiction and even the colourful dialogues. I was also unhappy with how the female characters are portrayed, as well as its lame finale.

Thankfully, I am enjoying the new season of Mirzapur, created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh, at least from the few episodes that were sent to me for review purposes. Mirzapur 2 feels more plot-driven than character-driven this time around, and it is always a plus.

Yes, the dialogues continue to be darkly comedic and sensational, mostly those uttered by Pankaj Tripathi's Kaleen Bhaiya and Divyenndu Sharma's Munna. The violence continues to be brutal, from closeups of headshots to a vicious death involving a torch.

Yet Mirzapur 2 feels more contained, more intrinsic and better in both its narration and impact. Some might be unhappy about the new season not being as gallery-pleasing as the first. And they would be perfectly okay in thinking so. However, by keeping down its populist overtones, in my opinion, Mirzapur 2 leaves a better impact. At the point of sounding sacrilegious, if Mirzapur was Ishqiya, then Mirzapur 2 is Dedh Ishqiya. And I was a bigger fan of the sequel there!

So what's happening in Mirzapur, after that shocking final episode of the last season? Kaleen Bhaiya (Tripathi), having redeemed his status quo as the baahubali of Mirzapur, now wants to tone down the recklessness of his infante terrible Munna (Divyendu Sharma) and prepare him for his throne. He also has to deal with consequences of Munna's horrific actions in the finale, while tackling new power equations threatening his kingdom. Like for example, Jaunpur's newly anointed don Sharad Shukla (Anjum Sharma), who wants to take over Mirzapur as revenge for his father's murder. Even if it means making a deal with the devil.

Sharad is not the only one planning revenge. Even Kaleen's wife Beena (Rasika Dugal) wants to avenge for what her depraved father-in-law Satyanand Tripathi (Kulbhushan Kharbanda) did to her in the last season's finale. Using her seductive charms and intelligence that is overlooked by the men in her family, she plans and executes her own chess moves.

While we are at revenge missions, how can we forget Guddu (Ali Fazal) and Golu (Shweta Tripathi Sharma)? Aggrieved over the deaths of their respective siblings, they are like injured lions licking the wounds and waiting to pounce on the hunters who destroyed their family. Guddu is left with a permanent limp and an hurt bravado, while Golu is steeling herself to take the place of the dead Bablu (Vikrant Massey).

Mirzapur 2 is relishable enough when these revenge plots and powerplays criss-cross each other. The direction is tighter this time, and so is the writing. There are quite a few tense-filled sequences that keep you thrilled in excitement. Like the sequence where Golu's hideout is discovered by a cop in the employ of Kaleen. Or that fantastic sequence when Guddu and Munna meet for the first time, after the events of the last season. Mirzapur 2 Trailer Funny Memes Go Crazy Viral! Fans Flood Twitter With Hilarious Jokes As They Eagerly Wait for the Amazon Prime Hit Series.

There are also brief interludes of black humour, and sly potshots on the state that is currently in the news for its law-n-order situation. Tell me, you didn't guffaw when you heard the slogan 'Crime-Free UP'?

It is also great to see not just Golu, but even other female characters turn a bigger force in the new season, compared to the first. Yes, the writing for their characters still leaves a lot asking, but still it feels better than the first season.

Even the new characters are fun to watch, be it a scene-stealing Vijay Verma as lovelorn Tyagi (there is a surprise in his role) or an equally terrific Priyanshu Painyuli as the crooked broker Robin.

But, of course, the show belongs to the old chess players. Pankaj Tripathi competes with Divyenndu for the best lines of the show. His deadpan delivery of dialogues makes Kaleen Bhaiya a difficult character to read, making him a very enigmatic, cunning and very dangerous antagonist. Only Tripathi can get away with a line like "Tum insaan ho ki ling?" Just another fantastic performance.

Divyenndu's loose canon Munna gets a wider berth to spread his terror while also continue to show his frustration of being kept under his father's wings. In a very smart Easter egg, Munna is seen playing GTA5, where he plays Trevor, a character as crazy, psychopathic and dangerous as him. And as Munna, Divyenndu is just... fantastic, grinding and chewing each scene with an aggressive candor.

Ali Fazal, who showed us a new facet of his histrionics in the last season, displays even more nuances the second time around. Watch him in the scene where he shares bed with Golu and then asks her if it is okay to cry, before breaking down. Fantastic display of acting there. He depicts the anguished pain of a warrior, once vain in his strength with complete conviction.

Shweta Tripathi Sharma does alright as Golu, who has gained a new personality following the deaths of her sister and her best friend. Golu is completely agenda-driven in her vendetta, not letting her once-brother-in-law distract himself in a possible romance with a woman, who, like them, has her life change drastically thanks to Munna. While I understand the need for Golu to tighten up her personality, it sadly makes the talented actress contained within a very one-note performance.

On the other hand, Rasika Dugal is riveting as the scheming Beena, getting more scope to develop her character, and turning it to be season's more interesting ones. The rest of the supporting cast - Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang, Isha Talwar, Anil George, Harshita Gaur - are all commendable.

Yay!

- More Contained Writing and Direction

- Performances

Nay!

- Not as Crowd-pleasing

- Some Clinks Still Persist

Final Thoughts

Mirzapur 2 is, thankfully, an improvement on the first season, without losing its sheen, brutality and grippiness. The characters continue to be amazing as ever, and so does the cast, led by an inimitable Pankaj Tripathi, a scenery-chewing Divyendu Sharma and a brilliant Ali Fazal. All episodes of Mirzapur season 2 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Rating: 4.0

