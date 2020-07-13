The coronavirus lockdown has been hard on everybody. Even our Bollywood and Television personalities day-by-day are finding it hard to cope up with the virus filled situation. However, Naagin actress Mouni Roy had a different problem altogether as she was stuck in Abu Dhabi ever since the lockdown got implemented. She was staying abroad with her childhood friend. However, seems like fans of Roy can now breathe a sigh of relief as her latest post on Instagram sees her travelling. Mouni has teased fans with a video in which she can be seen in a flight. As per sources, she is flying to London for work commitments. Mouni Roy Opens Up On Her Abu Dhabi Stay, Skills She Acquired During Lockdown And On Plans of Returning To India.

In the clip, Mouni can be seen wearing a face-shield along with a mask. However, it's the caption of her post which reads 'Tata' and an airplane emoticon that proves she is happy. The beauty has been staying in UAE for more than four months and we can totally understand her homesick feeling. Below the post, many fans have also adviced Roy to wear the mask properly covering her nose. Mouni Roy Shares Her Ordeal On Being Stuck In Abu Dhabi For More Than a Month Due to COVID-19 Restrictions (Watch Video).

Check Out Mouni Roy's Video Below:

View this post on Instagram Tata ✈️ A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Jul 13, 2020 at 2:17am PDT

Earlier in a conversation with BT, Mouni had revealed how she was spending time abroad. "I am learning to cook from my mother, and have been asking her for traditional Bengali recipes. There was a time when I hated entering the kitchen, but today, I am an expert cook. I can make Bengali egg curry, begun poshto, phool kopir dalna and Bengali soya bean. I have also taken to baking and made marble cake and banana bread," she had said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's film Brahmastra which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as leads. Stay tuned!

