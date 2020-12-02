Mouni Roy's fashion choices have always been very stylish and chic. Be it a picture in a bikini or a beautiful traditional attire, the actress garners a lot of attention for her sartorial choices. Her popularity knows no bounds and she breaks the internet with her bold and beautiful avatar from time to time. Can't Feel The Summer Heat? Check Out Mouni Roy's Recent Pics.

As the wedding season has kicked in, Mouni recently posted a series of red hot pictures in a ruffle saree that we think fits the occasion perfectly. She captioned the image as, "A saree girl forever."

Mouni's saree was by couturier Sanya Gulati. The actress opted for a red pre-stitched ruffle saree in georgette and organza for herself. She paired it with a tonal sequins, resham, nalki and tassels embroidered blouse. Mouni added an embellished diamond neckpiece and went for a dewy makeup. She added red hot lipstick to complete the look and let her hair down for the event. Mouni also carried a blingy purse to add drama to her look.

Take a Look At Her Saree:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

On the professional front, Mouni Roy was last seen in the spy-thriller film London Confidential where she essayed the role of a RAW agent. She now has Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in her kitty. The actress will be seen playing a negative role in the film. Mouni Roy Is Fit, Fab and Sexy As She Flaunts Those Abs In Her Latest Instagram Post.

Brahmastra is a much-awaited trilogy, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film is expected to hit the screens next year.

