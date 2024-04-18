The upcoming week on OTT platforms promises to be a delight for audiences, offering a diverse array of captivating stories ranging from the coming-of-age drama All India Rank to Tiger, a tale of conflict, hunger, and survival. All India Rank Movie Review: Varun Grover's Directorial Debut is Charming But Too Predictable and Rushed to be Impactful (LatestLY Exclusive).

Here's a list of five titles that have piqued the interest of IANS --

All India Rank:

Written and directed by Varun Grover, the coming-of-age comedy-drama All India Rank is produced by Matchbox Shots. It stars Bodhisattva Sharma, Shashi Bhushan, Samta Sudiksha, Geeta Agarwal, and Sheeba Chaddha. The film will be released on Netflix on April 19.

Watch All India Rank Trailer:

Watch Secrets of the Octopus Trailer:

Rebel Moon-Part 2: The Scargiver:

The American epic space opera film is directed by Zack Snyder. It continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld. It stars Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Staz Nair, and Fra Fee. It will be released on Netflix on April 19.

Secrets of the Octopus:

The Emmy Award-winning franchise is narrated by Paul Rudd. The octopus is a master of disguise, capable of camouflaging itself at any moment. On tropical reefs, in frigid waters, from the shoreline to the deep sea, and everywhere in between, the octopus has made a home. It will premiere on April 21 on National Geographic.

Tiger:

Global star Priyanka Chopra will narrate the compelling story, which lifts the veil on our planet’s most revered and charismatic animal, inviting viewers to journey alongside Ambar, a young tigress raising her cubs in the fabled forests of India. Directed by Mark Linfield, co-directed by Vanessa Berlowitz and Rob Sullivan, and produced by Linfield, Berlowitz, and Roy Conli, Tiger is the groundbreaking culmination of 1,500 days of filming. It will stream on Disney+ on April 22.

Brigands: The Quest for Gold:

The Italian series stars Michela De Rossi, Ivana Lotito, Matilda Lutz, and Orlando Cinque. It revolves around a woman, who joins a group of brigands in southern Italy. But she is not the only one to choose this life, and she soon comes into contact with other women like her. All India Rank Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date and Time – All You Need to Know Varun Grover and Bodhisattva Sharma's Film!.

In order to recover the gold of the South and restore hope to the peasants, the various bands of brigands will have no choice but to unite against the common enemy. It will stream on Netflix on April 23.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2024 12:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).