The COVID-19 outbreak put an end to Naagin 4. The show was only just beginning to gain the expected popularity with the entry of Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai. But, the plug was pulled on the show during the lockdown and Naagin 5 was announced. It seemed like an abrupt end to the story for the fans who were following it. But, here is some good news. The channel has launched a new promo for the series, revealing its return. The footage features Rashami alongside Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria. The promo also promises the biggest twist in Naagin so far. Nia Sharma Reacts To Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4 Clarification Video, Says 'I Immensely Respect Your Gesture!'

It is now known that post the ease in lockdown restrictions, the cast and crew of Naagin 4 will shoot a finale, a proper send-off to the season. The finale will also tie in with Naagin 5, paving way for it to take things forward. At the end of the promo, we see one face in the shadows, which might be a hint at a new entrant. Who will be the new Naagin?

The promo has not revealed the date of Naagin 4's return, but says 'soon'. We are eagerly waiting. Producer Ekta Kapoor had earlier said that there will be a 'four-episode fantastic finale'.

Watch The First Promo of Naagin 4 Here:

Ekta Kapoor had said on Twitter, "Naagin 4 is going to be getting a fantastic end because you can't start a story from the middle. You have to end it so that a new one can begin. So we are going to be ending Naagin 4 with a 4-episode fantastic finale and then getting into Naagin 5 immediately." Vijayendra, Nia has supported Ekta's decision and loved her for her kind words.

