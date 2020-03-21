Naagin 4: Nia Sharma’s Supernatural Drama Takes the 9th Spot, Will Rashami Desai’s Entry Save the Sinking Ship?

Naagin 4 Rashami Desai, Nia Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Television soap operas have their niche audience. While some shows become popular as well as fan favourites, others merely run for the sake of it. Just like Bollywood film's box office report, every week even the tv serials are ranked as per their viewership and a TRP chart is prepared. And yes, it's that time of the week where we are here with the serials report card. It was on Thursday when BARC had released the rating list. And as per the reports, Kundali Bhagya (3.9 points), Khatron Ke Khiladi (3.6 points) and Kumkum Bhagya (3.2 points) are the top three TV shows, but the shocking part came in when we saw Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4 on the 9th position. Naagin 4: Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Mahira Sharma Rejected Rashami Desai's Role in Ekta Kapoor's Supernatural Show?

Colors supernatural show which has been loved by fans suddenly failed the impress the janta. With 2.58 points, Nia Sharma's (Brinda), Naagin 4 was a debacle with regards to number in the tenth week. But the interesting part here is that the makers with an aim to churn more TRP and find a place in the top spot has introduced a new character on the show and its none other than Rashami Desai. The Bigg Boss 13 star has already made her presence felt on the venomous show and is named Shalakha. While Nia Sharma's Brinda Is Back For Revenge, Rashami Desai Steals The Show In Her Naagin 4 Promo (Watch Video).

Here, Check Out A Glimpse Of Rashami From Naagin 4 Below:

All that being said, the ongoing week is very crucial for Naagin 4 as it needs to perform. According to us, the show might do wonders with Rashami's entry. For the unversed, Desai is a well-known face from TV world and after her stint on BB 13, her popularity had doubled up. Owing to the same, the makers can expect a jump in TRPs in the coming weeks. Are you excited to see Rashami's zehrila side on the show? As we are for sure. Stay tuned!