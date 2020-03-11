Naagin 4: Rashami Desai Replaces Dil Se Dil Tak Co-Star Jasmin Bhasin, Check Out Her Look (View Pics)

After entertaining the audience with her stint on Bigg Boss 13, actress Rashami Desai is now all set to be seen in the popular ongoing TV serial, Naagin 4. The first look of Rashamai's character in the show is out. Bigg Boss 13 Star Rashami Desai Joins Naagin 4 on Holi (Watch Video)
Many videos are right now doing the rounds on the Internet in which the actress is seen shooting a Holi sequence for the daily soap. She looks gorgeous in white saree. Naagin 4: After Jasmin Bhasin, Sayantani Ghosh’s Character To End On Ekta Kapoor’s Supernatural Thriller Soon.
Rashami Desai's Naagin 4 Look
Watch Rashami Desai Shooting For Naagin 4
Rashami Desai's Getup For Naagin 4
It is reported that Rashami has replaced Jasmin Bhasin, who played Nia Sharma's sister Nayantara in the show. Rashami and Jasmin had earlier shared screen space in Dil Se Dil Tak. Naagin 4 airs on Colors TV.