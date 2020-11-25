Surbhi Chandna has bagged an award for her performance in the supernatural, fantasy TV series, Naagin 5. She shared the news with her fans on Instagram with a pic where' she's holding her trophy for Best Actress, bestowed upon her by Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Awards Films 2020. In the caption for the pic, she thanked her producer Ekta Kapoor for the trust she put into her. She also thanked the writers, stylists, crew members and, importantly, her fans for the big win. Gold Glam & Style Awards 2020 Winners List: Surbhi Chandna, Sidharth Shukla, Dheeraj Dhoopar Bag Trophies In Different Categories.

In Naagin 5, Surbhi plays the role of shapeshifting snake-woman. She is out on a journey to exact revenge. She finds out her friends are her foes in the process, but also finds love in a hopeless place. How she balances her newfound love and her vengeance makes for the crux of the story. Surbhi Chandna's Pastel Colour Sharara Set is Perfect for those Who Hate Loud Colours and OTT Fashion.

See Surbhi Chandna's Pic Holding Her Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Award Films Here:

It was a double bonanza for the actress last night. She not only won the aforementioned award but also bagged a trophy at the Gold Awards 2020.

Check Out Her Pic With The Award Here:

Congratulations to the actress. Her fans must surely be ecstatic with this achievement. More to come!

Recently for a taandav dance sequence, Surbhi attempted to spin on her knees. A first for her, which she successfully carried out. Her costumes and sarees on the show always become a talking point on the internet.

