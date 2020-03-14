Neha Dhupia Issues Clarification on Roadies Controversy After Trolls Harass Her Family ( Read Statement)

Neha Dhupia (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Neha Dhupia landed in a soup over a recent episode of the reality show Roadies Revolution, on which she is a judge/captain. The actress reprimanded a male contestant, whom she was auditioning, for he revealed that he slapped his girlfriend who was cheating on him with multiple other guys. Neha told the contestant that he has no right to slap anyone and it was his 'girlfriend's choice'. The actress found herself at the thick of a controversy, when many trolls unleashed their fury on her. Memes on the actress flooded Twitter and Instagram. Now, Neha has issued a clarification.

Neha revealed that due to what she said on the show, her family members are being harassed by trolls. "Sadly, as a reaction to my opinion, I have been subjected to weeks of vitriol. One of my posts had over 56k comments! Yet I was silent but now people close to me who have nothing to do with this - my family, my friends, my co-workers and even my dad's personal WhatsApp are being flooded with abuses and harassment. My daughter's page is nothing less than a barrage of abuses and this is not acceptable to me," she wrote.

She also clarified that cheating is not something that she would defend. "Recently during one of the episodes that aired, I took a stand against violence. A guy talked about his partner who cheated on him (allegedly) and in retaliation, he hit her by his own admission. What the girl did is a choice she made which is a moral choice regardless of someone, man or woman... adultery is a moral choice. Cheating is not something I stand for, and it is unfortunate that I have been misrepresented for the same... but what I do stand for is women's safety," she said.

"What a man or a woman does in a relationship is their choice and moral choices are always ambiguous. But no matter what they are, they cannot lead to physical abuse. I stand by the fact that NO MATTER WHAT ... physical abuse or assault is not acceptable," she added.

Check Out Her Statement Here:

She further urged the victims of physical abuse to stand up for themselves and told them that they are not alone. What Neha said on the show is definitely not be something anyone has to agree with. But to harass her family members and abuse her incessantly is absolutely wrong.