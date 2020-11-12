The sweet rom-com series, Emily in Paris, had premiered on Netflix on October 2, 2020. And Netflix has announced about the second season of this popular show. Yes folks, Emily in Paris Season 2 is happening! The entire cast has come together and shared a mini-clip and confirmed about the return of Emily in Paris. While sharing it, Lily Collins, who played the titular, mentioned in her post, “Deux is better than un. I’m freaking out and beyond thrilled (much to Sylvie’s dismay) to announce @EmilyinParis will be returning for Season 2!” Emily in Paris Star Lily Collins Wishes She Still Had Her British Accent.

Lily Collins played the character Emily Cooper, a young American who moves to Paris for a social media strategy job at Savoir. There she meets her French boss Sylvie, played by Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, who is tough to deal with. Emily who makes several attempts to bring an American point of view to a venerable French marketing firm, gets often judged by colleagues and clients. However, she takes up every challenge no matter what’s the hurdle. Apart from balancing her career and dealing with culture clash, she also finds love, but even there’s twist to her romantic life in Paris. Emily in Paris: Lily Collins' Instagram Account Proves She's as Fashionable as Her Character in New Netflix Series.

Emily In Paris Season 2

The characters that we’d seen in season one are Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), who is a chef and Emily’s downstairs neighbour and her love interest too. Mindy Chen (Ashley Park) is a nanny who becomes Emily’s first and a very good pal of her in Paris. Julien (Samuel Arnold) and Luc (Bruno Gouery) are her quirky co-workers at Savoir. Emily In Paris had ten amazing episodes and we just can’t wait to know more details on season two!

