Netflix or Prime Video? Samay Raina Drops Cryptic Post Ahead of ‘India’s Got Latent’ Season 2 Release

Ace comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina has once again set the internet ablaze, this time with a mysterious social media post that has fans scrambling to decode its meaning. As anticipation builds for the return of his popular yet controversial comedy talent show, 'India's Got Latent', Raina's latest Instagram activity has pointed towards a possible collaboration with a major OTT giant. ‘Apne Maata-Pita Ko Bithaye’: Sunil Pal REACTS to Samay Raina Returning With ‘India’s Got Latent’ Season 2 (Watch Video).

Samay Raina Hints at Streaming Platform of India's Got Latent Season 2

On Tuesday, June 16, 2026, Raina shared an Instagram Story featuring a chef emoji followed by a poll with two prominent streaming platforms: "Netflix & Amazon Prime," accompanied by a question mark. The cryptic post instantly sparked widespread speculation that India's Got Latent Season 2, which is currently under production, might find a new home on one of these global streaming services.

Samay Raina Hints at ‘India’s Got Latent 2’ Premiere Date

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

The move comes as a significant development for India's Got Latent, a show that originally premiered on Samay Raina's YouTube channel on June 14, 2024. The first season quickly garnered a massive following for its unconventional format and unique blend of stand-up comedy and talent showcase. However, its run was abruptly halted on February 12, 2025, following a major controversy involving objectionable remarks made by guest podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, which led to widespread backlash, multiple FIRs, and the subsequent removal of all episodes from YouTube.

In the aftermath, Raina, who was born on October 26, 1997, and is currently 28 years old, had openly discussed his decision to keep the show independent despite receiving lucrative offers from OTT platforms. He had previously stated his preference for maintaining creative control and the show's "raw" nature, implying that moving to a mainstream platform would compromise its essence. This latest cryptic post, therefore, signals a potential shift in strategy or a creative partnership that aligns with his vision for the show's comeback.

Hints of India's Got Latent Season 2 first emerged in April 2026 during Raina's successful stand-up special, 'Still Alive', where he confirmed plans to revive the show. Production for the second season was confirmed to be underway in May 2026, with Raina sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses featuring fellow comedian Balraj Ghai and hinting at other panel members. A leaked image from the set also fueled speculation about the possible involvement of Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, though their appearance has not been officially confirmed.

While an official release date remains unconfirmed, a comment from Raina during the 'COB Revival' finale, referencing the original show's launch date of June 14, led many fans to believe June 14, 2026, could be a significant date for Season 2's return. However, as of today, there is no official confirmation of this release date. With today's cryptic post, the focus has now squarely shifted to the potential streaming platform. Samay Raina Was ‘Super Nervous’ During ‘India’s Got Latent S2’ Episode Featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh, Reveals Insider – Here’s What Happened.

Whether India's Got Latent Season 2 will land on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, or remain an independent venture remains to be seen, but Samay Raina has undoubtedly ensured all eyes are on his next move.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 07:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).