Actress Nikki Tamboli and Rubina Dilaik entered the Bigg Boss OTT house as special guests and the two popular contestants of Bigg Boss 14 played some interesting games with the housemates. Nikki appreciated Divya Agarwal and said: "Divya is playing an over-the top game in the house despite the fact that she has no connection for the past two weeks and she is shining bright. Though this is a game of connection and she has no connection still she is answering upfront and I think she is really brave." Bigg Boss OTT: From Zeeshan Khan, Ridhima Pandit to Shamita Shetty – Meet the Contestants on Karan Johar’s Reality Show!

While talking about the connections, she said: "Millind Gaba and Akshara Singh are the weakest connection. Since the connection of Akshara and Pratik is broken she is just demotivating others and seems like doing nothing. Millind also doesn't seem like playing the game and being emotional. And according to me Nishant Bhat and Moose Jattana are the sweetest and strongest connections." Bigg Boss OTT: Here’s When and Where to Watch Karan Johar’s Reality Show Online.

She added about her perspective towards different contestants and described them in one word saying: "Shamita Shetty is motivator, Raqesh is chivalrous, Nishant is crude, I am a big fan of Moose and I just love Pratik. Neha is impulsive, Divya is strong, Akshara is lost and Millind is innocent." While on the other side, Rubina said she would like to pair up with Raqesh as her connection if given the chance.

That's not it, there were also the protagonists, Ronit Roy and Richa Chadha of the thrilling drama series Candy who played an interesting and engaging game with contestants asking them which 'Candy' suits each housemate. Divya names Shamita as the dominating Candy, with 'Greedy Candy' being Divya, to name a few. Bigg Boss OTT streams on Voot.

