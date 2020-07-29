Emmy Awards 2020 nominations were announced on July 28 and it was an exciting evening given that amid the pandemic and all its pandemic, everyone once again came together to show love and support to their favourite TV shows and series. The big announcement saw shows like Schitt's Creek, The Morning Show, Succession among others getting huge nominations. While this time, no Indian web-series managed to make it, actress Nimrat Kaur was up for an Emmy consideration for her role in Homeland. While the actress missed out on getting nominated in the Supporting Actress in a drama series category, she was thankful for all the love she received for the consideration. Emmys 2020 Nominations Announced! Jennifer Aniston, Zendaya, Hugh Jackman, Stranger Things on the List.

Taking to Twitter, Nimrat wrote, "HUGE thanks to ALL your wishes for the consideration of my @TheEmmys nomination! Was so exciting to await the “announcement” which was shortly followed by going back to doing the dishes cuz the show must go on! Lots of LOVE and gratitude from my sparkling kitchen and heart." This message of Nimrat got her a lot of love from her fans who sent supportive messages for her.

Check Out Nimrat Kaur's Tweet Here:

For the uninitiated, Nimrat starred in the role of Tasneem Qureishi in the eighth and the final season of the much-acclaimed international show. The actress put up an impressive act in the show. After the consideration announcement was made by Emmys, earlier this month, the actress had tweeted saying, "Thank you for all the “love to hate” love for Tasneem Qureishi!! All is owed to the makers and the audience." Well, we are sure that Nimrat will continue to shine on with her amazing performances in her upcoming projects and that the Emmy nom may not be too far for her!

