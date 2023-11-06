We are stepping on the second week of November 2023, and there are several interesting movies and series releasing on OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more. Talking about the biggest release of the week it would be Korean drama Vigilante, which is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on November 8. The upcoming action and psychological drama Vigilante is slated to release on November 8, and will end on November 29. The psychological and action drama Vigilante delves into the life of Kim Ji-yong, who is currently studying in the police academy and leads a double life. During the day, he preaches the importance of treating criminals by law, but as the sun sets and night falls in South Korea, he transforms into a Vigilante. He patrols the dark streets to hunt down criminals who have escaped punishment using the law against justice. Nam Joo Hyuk To Enlist in the Military After Wrapping Filming for ‘Vigilante’ Series.

On the other hand, Global sensation BTS is back with their upcoming release on Amazon Prime. The movie Yet To Come co-produced by the superstar K-pop group’s agency, HYBE, as well as CJ 4DPlex and Trafalgar Releasing includes performance footage of 19 songs, including such beloved hits as “Dynamite,” “Butter,” “MIC Drop” and “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)." Prime Video mentioned that the film will be available in 240 countries and territories, for Japan's audience it will be only available from December 1. BTS Yet to Come Trailer Out: K-Pop Band’s Film Features Their Iconic Busan Concert and It’s Sure To Delight ARMY! (Watch Video).

Netflix’s latest offering, The Billionaire, the Butler, and the Boyfriend is a French real life documentary series. The drama is centered around a late French businesswoman, Liliane Bettencourt, and her daughter, Françoise Bettencourt Meyers. Being the principal shareholders of L'Oreal. However, beneath the success and their picture-perfect lives, the Bettencourts lead a secret life full of conspiracy.

Let's quickly take a complete look at the series and movies releasing on the OTT platforms this week:

OTT Series / TV Shows

Netflix

Escaping Twin Flames: November, 8

Robbie Williams: November, 8

The Billionaire, the Butler and the Boyfriend: November, 8

Akuma Kun: November, 9 | Japanese

At the Moment: November, 10 | Mandarin

Fame After Fame: November, 10 | Spanish

Amazon PRIME

007 - Road to a Million: November, 10

Dina Hashem - Dark Little Whispers: November, 10 | Stand-Up Comedy Show

Disney+ Hotstar

The Santa Clauses S2: November, 8

Vigilante: November, 8 | Korean

Label: November, 10 | Tamil

Hoichoi

Parnashavarir Shaap

AppleTV+

The Buccaneers: November, 8

OTT Movies

Netflix

Cyberbunker - The Criminal Underworld: November, 8 | German

The Claus Family 3: November,8

The Killer: November, 10

Amazon PRIME

Rainbow Rishta: November, 7

BTS - Yet to Come: November, 9 | Korean

Pippa: November, 10

Netflix

Irugapatru: November, 6 | Tamil

Disney+ Hotstar

Valatty: November, 7 | Malayalam

ZEE5

Aatmapamphlet: November, 6 | Marathi

Ghoomer: November, 10

BMS Paid (Book My Show)

The Wrath of Becky: November, 7

You Hurt My Feelings: November, 7

The Adults: November, 10

