We head towards the second half of February, and this week, some interesting OTT releases are arriving for you. As usual, we bring you a detailed list of the series and movies arriving on OTT platforms like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Sony LIV and more. This weak we have, A Killer Paradox, is a dark comedy thriller adapted from a webtoon, following the story of Lee Tang (played by Choi Woo Shik), an ordinary man who unintentionally kills a serial killer. This sets off a relentless pursuit by police detective Jang Nam Gam (played by Son Suk Gu), resulting in an intricate and perpetual game of cat-and-mouse between the two characters. The series will stream on Netflix from February 9. OTT Releases Of The Week: Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sen Sharma's Killer Soup on Netflix, Alaqua Cox and Chaske Spencer's Echo on Disney+ Hotstar & More

On the other hand, Sushmita Sen's Aarya season 3 part 2 will release on Disney+ Hostar on February 9. The series, directed by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi, is an Indian crime-thriller drama series adapted from the Dutch drama series Penoza; the narrative revolves around the titular character as she delves into the underworld seeking vengeance for her husband’s murder. The series made its debut on June 19, 2020, receiving predominantly positive feedback. Season Part 1 was released on November 3, 2023. The ensemble cast features Sushmita Sen as Aarya Sareen, Viren Vazirani as Veer Sareen, Aarushi Bajaj as Arundhati Sareen, Pratyaksh Panwar as Aditya Sareen, Jayant Kripalani as Zorawar Singh Rathore, Sohaila Kapur as Rajeshwari Singh Rathore, Ankur Bhatia as Sangram Singh Rathore, Sugandha Garg as Hina Khan, Sikandar Kher as Daulat, Maya Sarao as Maya Bishnoi, and others. Aarya Season 3 – Antim Vaar: Sushmita Sen Gears Up for an Intense Showdown in Upcoming Crime Drama; Series To Stream on Disney+ Hotstar From THIS DATE (Watch Video).

OTT Series / TV Shows

Netflix

Dee & Friends in Oz: February,5

Luz: February, 7 | Portuguese

Raël - The Last Prophet: February, 7| French

One Day: February, 8

A Killer Paradox: February, 9 | Korean

Alpha Males S2: February, 9 | Spanish

Disney+ Hotstar

Abbott Elementary S3: February, 8

Aarya S3 P2: February, 9

Sony LIV

Jai Mahendran: February, 9| Malayalam

OTT Movies

Netflix

Bhakshak: February, 9

Ashes: February, 9 | Turkish

La Luna: February, 9 | Malay

Lover, Stalker, Killer: February, 9

ZEE5

Lantrani: February, 9

Disney+ Hotstar

Suncoast: February, 9

Theatrical Releases on OTT Platform

Netflix

Guntur Kaaram: February, 9 | Telugu

Amazon PRIME

Captain Miller: February, 9 | Tamil

ZEE5

Kaatera: February, 9 | Kannada

Khichdi 2 - Mission Paanthukistan: February, 9

BMS Paid (Book My Show)

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: February, 5

Camp Hideout: February, 6

Migration: February, 9

Which movies or web series are you planning to watch this week? Feel free to share your favourites with us!

