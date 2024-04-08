Every week, the realm of OTT streaming platforms buzzes with an array of new releases spanning movies, series, and shows, each offering something unique to captivate audiences. Whether it's groundbreaking documentaries shedding light on untold stories, gripping dramas exploring complex human emotions, or light-hearted comedies providing much-needed laughter, OTT releases consistently push the boundaries of entertainment, ensuring there's always something fresh and exciting to discover for viewers worldwide. Fallout First Look Out! Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, and Aaron Moten's Amazon Prime Series To Premiere On April 12, 2024 (View Pics).
OTT Series / TV Shows
Netflix
Spirit Rangers S3:April, 8
Anthracite: April, 10 | French
The Hijacking of Flight 601: April, 10 | Spanish
Unlocked - A Jail Experiment: April, 10
As The Crow Flies S2: April, 11 | Turkish
Baby Reindeer: April, 11
Heartbreak High S2: April, 11
Good Times: April, 12
Amazon PRIME
Fallout: April, 12
Disney+ Hotstar
Blood Free: April, 10 | Korean
OTT Movies
Netflix
Neal Brennan - Crazy Good: April, 9
What Jennifer Did: April, 10
Amar Singh Chamkila: April, 12
Love, Divided: April, 12 | Spanish
Stolen: April, 12 | Swedish
Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp: April, 12
Disney+ Hostar
The Greatest Hits: April, 12
Theatrical Releases on OTT Platform
ZEE5
Gaami: April, 12 | Telugu
Disney+ Hotstar
Premalu: April, 12 | Malayalam
A variety of movies, shows, and series are scheduled for release this week, presenting a wide array of entertainment choices. If you have a favourite among them, let us know in the comment section below.
