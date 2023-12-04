This year is coming to an end, and the first week of December is packed with numerous movie and OTT releases. This week, some exciting OTT releases are arriving for you, and as always, we bring you a detailed list of the series and movies coming to OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Sony LIV, and more. Your Christmas Or Mine 2 provides another shot of feelgood festive fun on Prime Video after the comedy movie Your Christmas Or Mine? was a huge hit for the streaming channel last year, providing the perfect blend of a stellar cast, seasonal mayhem and some choice Christmas jumpers. Now fans will be delighted to hear that this sequel has the core cast of Cora Kirk, Asa Butterfield, Daniel Mays, Angela Griffin and David Bradley all returning, and 30 Rock’s Jane Krakowski is joining the cast too. The first movie followed young couple James (Sex Education star Asa Butterfield) and Hayley (Cora Kirk), who accidentally ended up spending the festive period with their in-laws rather than each other. Now, we catch up with the lovers as they head to a snowy wonderland in the Austrian Alps, with both families in town. The Archies Trailer: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and Gang Are Set To Rock n’ Roll in Riverdale and Save Green Park (Watch Video).

On the Other hand, Soundtrack #2 story talks about Suho and Hyeonseo, who once dated for six years, meet again as a youthful, rich CEO and a piano instructor; K works with Suho on a project and invites Hyeonseo to join them; Suho and Hyeonseo embark on a bumpy romantic journey full of twists. Soundtrack #1 featured the gorgeous duo Han So-hee and Park Hyung-sik. The romantic drama received a lot of love when it aired and told the story of an ex-couple who happen to meet again and go through a turmoil of emotions together. Soundtrack #1 Stars Park Hyung-sik and Han Soo-hee Share Special Message With Indian Fans About Their Latest Romantic Drama (Watch Video).

OTT Series / TV Shows

Netflix

Dew Drop Diaries - S2: December, 4

Stavros Halkias - Fat Rascal: December, 5

Blood Coast: December, 6 | French

Soundtrack #2: December, 6 | Korean

Analog Squad: December, 7 | Thai

High Tides: December, 7

Hilda S3: December, 7

I Hate Christmas S2: December, 7 | Italian

My Life with the Walter Boys: December, 7

World War II - From the Frontlines: 7th December

Amazon PRIME

Campus Beats S3: December, 5 | Amazon Mini TV

SonyLIV

Chamak: December, 7 | Media Screening Available

Disney+ Hotstar

History - The Interesting Bits: December, 7

Vadhuvu: December, 8 | Telugu

OTT Movies

Netflix

Christmas As Usual: December, 6 | Norwegian

Suzzanna - Malam Jumat Kliwon: December, 7 | Indonesian

The Archies: December, 7

Leave the World Behind: December, 8

Amazon PRIME

Dating Santa: December, 8

Mast Mein Rehne Ka: December, 8

Merry Little Batman: December, 8

Your Christmas or Mine 2: December, 8

ZEE5

Kadak Singh: December, 8 | Media Screening Available

Koose Munisamy Veerappan: December, 8 | Tamil (Documentary Series)

Disney+ Hotstar

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas - Cabin Fever: December, 8

The Mission: December, 10

Theatrical Releases on OTT Platform

Netflix

Dhak Dhak: December, 8

Jigarthanda Double X: December, 8 | Tamil

Lionsgate Play

Detective Knight - Redemption: December, 8

BMS Paid (Book My Show)

BlackBerry: December, 6

Five Nights at Freddy's: December, 8

