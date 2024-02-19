This week some exciting OTT releases are arriving for you and like usual we bring you a detailed list of the series and movies arriving on the OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Sony LIV and more. Premiering on February 22, the live-action adaptation of the Nickelodeon animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender will follow Aang, the young Avatar, as he learns to master the four elements and restore balance to a world threatened by the Fire Nation. The immersive world features nascent heroes, determined foes, wise mentors, and memorable characters. Avatar: The Last Airbender Trailer: Netflix’s Action Series Reveals Gran Gran, Kiyoshi, and Epic Bending Skills Galore; Premieres on February 22 (Watch Video).

Amazon Prime's Poacher trailer, backed by Alia Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions and directed by International Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Richie Mehta, offers a gripping glimpse into the harsh reality of poaching in India. Set against Kerala's lush forests, the trailer begins with serene visuals of CGI animals before diving into the heartbreaking truth of relentless elephant killings. Starring Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles. Poacher Trailer: Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew and Dibyendu Bhattacharya Team Up To Expose the Largest Ivory Poaching Ring (Watch Video)

OTT Series / TV Shows

Netflix

Rhythm + Flow Italy: February, 19 | Italian

Avatar - The Last Airbender: February, 22

Amazone PRIME

Apartment 404: February, 23 | Korean

Poacher: February, 23 | Malayalam (Multi-Lingual)

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy: February, 23

Disney+ Hotstar

Star Wars The Bad Batch S3: February, 21

Will Trent S2: February, 21

AppleTV+

Constellation: February, 21

Messi's World Cup - The Rise of a Legend: February, 21

OTT Movies

Netflix

Mea Culpa: February, 23

The Indrani Mukerjea Story - Buried Truth: February, 23

Through My Window 3 - Looking at You: February, 23 | Spanish

Amazon PRIME

Jenny Slate - Seasoned Professional: February, 23

Disney+ Hotstar

Hideo Kojima - Connecting Worlds: February, 23

Theatrical Releases on OTT Platform

Disney+ Hotstar

Malaikottai Vaaliban: February, 23 | Malayalam

