This week some exciting OTT releases are arriving for you and like usual we bring you a detailed list of the series and movies arriving on the OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Sony LIV and more. Premiering on February 22, the live-action adaptation of the Nickelodeon animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender will follow Aang, the young Avatar, as he learns to master the four elements and restore balance to a world threatened by the Fire Nation. The immersive world features nascent heroes, determined foes, wise mentors, and memorable characters. Avatar: The Last Airbender Trailer: Netflix’s Action Series Reveals Gran Gran, Kiyoshi, and Epic Bending Skills Galore; Premieres on February 22 (Watch Video).
OTT Series / TV Shows
Netflix
Rhythm + Flow Italy: February, 19 | Italian
Avatar - The Last Airbender: February, 22
Amazone PRIME
Apartment 404: February, 23 | Korean
Poacher: February, 23 | Malayalam (Multi-Lingual)
The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy: February, 23
Disney+ Hotstar
Star Wars The Bad Batch S3: February, 21
Will Trent S2: February, 21
AppleTV+
Constellation: February, 21
Messi's World Cup - The Rise of a Legend: February, 21
OTT Movies
Netflix
Mea Culpa: February, 23
The Indrani Mukerjea Story - Buried Truth: February, 23
Through My Window 3 - Looking at You: February, 23 | Spanish
Amazon PRIME
Jenny Slate - Seasoned Professional: February, 23
Disney+ Hotstar
Hideo Kojima - Connecting Worlds: February, 23
Theatrical Releases on OTT Platform
Disney+ Hotstar
Malaikottai Vaaliban: February, 23 | Malayalam
