Ott releases this weeks seems to be non ending. We know you all are ready. This week some exciting OTT releases are arriving for you and like usual we bring you a detailed list of the series and movies arriving on the OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, SonyLIV, and more. Speaking about the Netflix releases, Kim Soo-Hyun and Kim Ji-won's Queen of Tears trailer garnered a lot of praise from the audience. The series will be released on March 8 and it talks about the retail matriarch and the grocery tycoon navigating through a marital rough patch, only to witness the miraculous rekindling of their love. Queen of Tears: 8 Reasons You Shouldn’t Miss Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won’s Romantic K-Drama!.

On the other hand, Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's film Merry Christmas is set to make its Netflix debut after earning praise during its theatrical run. This thriller delves into the story of two strangers who cross paths on Christmas Eve, only to see their romantic evening take a sinister turn. Now, viewers can immerse themselves in the chilling narrative as it arrives on the OTT platform. Merry Christmas Song 'Raat Akeli Thi': Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi Ignite Emotions in Arijit Singh's Soulful Romantic Ballad (Watch Video).

OTT Series / TV Shows

Netflix

Hot Wheels Let’s Race: March, 4

The Program - Cons, Cults, and Kidnapping: March, 5

Full Swing S2: March, 6

Supersex: March, 6 | Italian

ARA San Juan - The Submarine that Disappeared: March, 7 | Spanish

The Gentlemen: March, 7

The Signal: March, 7 | German

Thomas & Friends All Engines Go! S3: March, 7

Blown Away S4: March, 8

Queen of Tears: March, 8| Korean

Sony LIV

Maharani S3: March, 7

Disney+ Hotstar

Queens: March, 5

Extraordinary S2: March, 6

Showtime: March, 8

AppleTV+

The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy S2: March, 8

OTT Movies

Netflix

Hannah Gadsby's Gender Agenda: March, 5

Damsel: March, 8

Amazon PRIME

Ricky Stanicky: March, 7

Hoichoi

Bogla Mama Jug Jug Jiyo: March, 8| Bengali

Theatrical Releases on OTT Platform

Netflix

Anveshippin Kandethum: March, 8 | Malayalam

Lal Salaam: March, 8 | Tamil

Merry Christmas: March, 8

Amazon PRIME

Yatra 2: March, 8 | Telugu

ZEE5

Hanu-Man: March, 8 | Telugu, Hindi (Not Sure)

Shesh Pata: March, 8 | Bengali

Disney+ Hotstar

Lover: March, 8 | Tamil

