This week, brace yourself for an array of exciting OTT releases! As per usual, we've compiled a detailed list of the series and movies arriving on OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Sony LIV, and more. Starting off the week are new movies and series with a special touch of romance, coinciding with the world's celebration of Valentine's Day on February 14. The most notable attraction this week is Love Storiyaan, produced by filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment. This series is set to premiere on Prime Video India on Valentine's Day, February 14. Love Storiyaan features six real-life couples from different parts of the country, delving into their tales of love, hope, happiness, and overcoming adversities. Love Storiyaan Trailer: Karan Johar-Backed Prime Video Series Features Real-Life Indian Couples and the Different Shades of Love (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, Netflix is gearing up to release Einstein and the Bomb, a historical docu-drama focused on Albert Einstein and the Atomic Bomb, scheduled to debut on the streaming platform on February 16. Check out the list of movies and series to binge-watch this week. Squid Game Season 2: Yim Si-Wan, Kang Ha-Neul, and Park Sung-hoon Are New Cast Members in Netflix Series.

Netflix

Sunderland 'Til I Die S3: February, 13

Good Morning, Verônica S3: February, 14 | Portuguese

Love is Blind S6: February, 14

AlRawabi School for Girls S2: February, 15| Arabic

House of Ninjas: February, 15| Japanese

Ready, Set, Love: February 15 | Thai

The Vince Staples Show: February, 15

Comedy Chaos: February, 16 | Indonesian

Rhythm + Flow Italy: February, 16 | Italian

Amazon PRIME

Love Storiyaan: February, 14

Disney+ Hotstar

Tracker: February, 12

Sony LIV

Raisinghani vs Raisinghani: February, 12

AppleTV+

The New Look: February, 14

The Dynasty - New England Patriots: February, 16

OTT Movies

Netflix

Kill Me If You Dare: February, 13 | Polish

Taylor Tomlinson - Have It All: February, 13

Players: February, 14

The Heartbreak Agency: February, 14 | German

Einstein and the Bomb: February, 16

The Abyss: February, 16| Swedish

Amazon PRIME

Pensati Sexy: February, 12| Italian

Five Blind Dates: February, 13

Fazendo Meu Filme: February, 14| Portuguese

This Is Me, Now - A Love Story: February, 16

AppleTV+

Snoopy Presents - Welcome Home, Franklin: February, 16

Theatrical Releases on OTT Platform

Disney+ Hotstar

Saba Nayagan: February, 14 | Tamil

Abraham Ozler: February, 16 | Malayalam

Salaar - Part 1 Ceasefilre: February, 16 | Hindi Version

Naa Saami Ranga: February, 17 | Telugu

ZEE5

Queen Elizabeth: February, 14 | Malayalam

The Kerala Story: February, 16

BMS Paid (Book My Show)

Naughty: February, 16| Russian

Here is the list of web series and movies available this week. There is a variety of genres, including Romance, Horror, and Drama, among others. Please let us know which one you are planning to watch.

