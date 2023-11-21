We are stepping on the fourth week of November 2023, and there are several interesting movies and series releasing on OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more. Talking about the biggest release of the week it would be Netflix's My Daemon, is a fantasy rom-com Korean drama which tells the story of a heiress who is surrounded by enemies set on bringing her down, and a supernatural being who loses all of his powers. Kim Yoo Jung has been offered the role of the heiress Do Do Hee, while Song Kang is up for the role of a supernatural daemon, Jung Goo Won. Do Do Hee and Jung Goo Won must team up in order to reclaim Goo Won's powers, take down Do Hee's enemies, and find each other's first true allies. My Demon: NewJeans Set To Release OST 'Our Night Is More Beautiful Than Your Day' for Kim Yoo Jung, Song Kang’s K-Drama!.

On the other hand, The Village is inspired by Asvin Srivatsangam, Vivek Rangachari, and Shamik Dasgupta’s graphic horror novel of the same name. It is written and created by Milind Rau, along with co-writers Deeraj Vaidy and Deepthi Govindarajan. Starring popular Tamil actor Arya in the lead role, it boasts a versatile ensemble cast, including Divya Pillai, Aazhiya, Aadukalam Naren, George Mayan, PN Sunny, Muthukumar K, Kalairaani S S, John Kokken, Pooja, V Jayaprakash, Arjun Chidambaram, and Thalaivasal Vijay. The story unravels in the village of Kattiyal, where Gautham (Arya) and his family encounter a living horror beyond their wildest nightmares. The series is set to exclusively stream on Prime Video in India and in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. It will be available in Tamil and dubbed versions in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, with English subtitles. The Village: Arya To Play The Lead In ‘India’s First Show Based On The Graphic Novel’; Milind Rau To Helm This Amazon Prime Series.

Check Out This Weeks List:

OTT Series / TV Shows

Netflix

Squid Game - The Challenge: November, 22

My Daemon: November, 23 | Japanese & Korean

A Nearly Normal Family: November, 24 | Swedish

Amazon PRIME

The Village: November, 24 | Tamil

Disney+ Hotstar

Fargo S5: November, 21

Hoichoi

Antormahal: November, 24| Bengali

OTT Movies

Netflix

Stamped from the Beginning: November, 20

Leo: November, 21

I Don't Expect Anyone to Believe Me: November, 24 | French

Last Call for Istanbul: November, 24 | Turkish

Amazon PRIME

Elf Me: November, 24

AppleTV+

Hannah Waddingham - Home for Christmas: November, 22

Theatrical Releases on OTT Platform

Netflix

Pulimada: Malayalam: November, 23

SonyLIV

Chaaver: Malayalam: November, 24

BMS Paid (Book My Show)

Oppenheimer: November, 22

UFO Sweden: November, 24

So which series/films are you most excited about? Share your thoughts in the comments section below. Stay tuned to know about every upcoming OTT releases of the week!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 21, 2023 12:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).