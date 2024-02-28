This week, some exciting OTT releases are arriving for you. Like usual, we bring you a detailed list of the series and movies arriving on OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Sony LIV and more. Speaking about the big release on Disney+ Hotstar's The Impossible Heir. The series is written by Choi Won, directed by Min Yeon-hong, and stars Lee Jae-wook, Lee Jun-young, and Hong Su-zu. It follows the story of characters attempting to seize control of Korea's largest conglomerate, promising an enthralling narrative of power struggles and ambition. Parasyte The Grey Streaming Date and Time: Here's When and Where To Watch Koo Kyo-hwan and Jeon So-nee's Netflix Series.

On the other hand, Netflix is all set to release Ravi Kishan's Maamla Legal Hai. At District Court Patparganj, chaos intertwines with the strict adherence to the letter of the law as eccentric employees strive to uphold justice, although not without encountering numerous objections along the way. Maamla Legal Hai is set to stream on Netflix starting on March 1, as announced in an Instagram post by Netflix. The post humorously declared, "OBJECTION! Overruled by laughter!" hinting at the comedic nature of the series. Maamla Legal Hai Trailer: Ravi Kishan's Courtroom Drama Offers Sneak Peek into the Chaotic World of Patparganj District Court (Watch Video).

OTT Series / TV Shows

Netflix

American Conspiracy - The Octopus Murders:February, 28

The Mire S3: February, 28 | Polish

A Round of Applause: February, 29 | Turkish

Furies: March, 1 | French

Maamla Legal Hai:March, 1

Somebody Feed Phil S7: March, 1

Amazon PRIME

Red Queen: February, 29 | Spanish

Disney+ Hotstar

Iwájú: February, 28

Shōgun: February, 28

The Impossible Heir: February, 28 | Korean

Wonderful World: March, 1 | Korean

AppleTV+

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin: March, 1

OTT Movies

Netflix

Indigo: February, 27 | Indonesian

Code 8 P2: February, 28

Man Suang: February, 29 | Thai

The Indrani Mukerjea Story - Buried Truth:February, 29 | TENTATIVE

My Name Is Loh Kiwan: March, 1 | Korean

Spaceman: March, 1

The Netflix Slam: March, 3

Amazon PRIME

Anyone But You: February, 27

Poor Things: February, 27

Theatrical Releases on OTT Platform

Amazon PRIME

Blue Star: February, 29 | Tamil

BMS Paid (Book My Show)

Fear: February, 27

Night Swim: March, 1

