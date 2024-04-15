Every week, our mission remains unchanged: to bring forth the latest and greatest offerings in the realm of entertainment. Whether it's the unveiling of a captivating new series, the premiere of a blockbuster film, or a hidden gem waiting to be discovered, we're dedicated to keeping our audience in the loop. From heart-pounding thrillers to heartwarming dramas, our commitment to delivering diverse content knows no bounds. Our comprehensive coverage extends beyond mere announcements; we delve into the intricacies, offering insights, critiques, and recommendations to guide our audience through the ever-expanding landscape of the OTT platform. So, whether you're a cinephile seeking the next big hit or a casual viewer looking for something fresh, rest assured that every week, we've got you covered with the latest and greatest in entertainment. Rebel Moon Part 2 Trailer: Sofia Boutella Faces Off Against Ruthless Regent Balisarius! (Watch Video).

Rebel Moon 2, starring Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, and Anthony Hopkins, is set to debut on Netflix on April 19. The film follows Kora and a group of surviving warriors as they unite to defend Veldt, their newfound home, against the oppressive forces of the Realm. As they prepare for battle, the warriors confront their pasts, unveiling their motivations and personal struggles.

On the other hand, we have Chief Detective 1958, a sequel to the iconic Korean drama Chief Inspector, starring Lee Je-hoon, Lee Dong-hwi, and Choi Woo-sung, which premieres on Disney+ Hotstar on April 19. The series follows Detective Park Young-Han and his team as they solve challenging cases and apprehend criminals. Article 370 OTT Release: Here's When and Where to Watch Yami Gautam's Political Thriller Online!.

OTT Series / TV Shows

Netflix

Our Living World: April, 17

The Grimm Variations: April, 17 | Japanese

Disney+ Hotstar

See You in Another Life: April, 17 | Spanish

The Secret Score: April, 17 | Spanish

Chief Detective 1958: April, 19 | Korean

OTT Movies

Netflix

Rebel Moon 2 - The Scargiver: April, 19

ZEE5

Silence 2 - The Night Own Bar Shootout: April, 19

Theatrical Releases on OTT Platform

Disney+ Hotstar

Siren: April, 19 | Tamil

Jio Cinema

Article 370: April, 19

BMS Paid (Book My Show)

Dune - Part 2: April, 16

We've compiled a list of films and series available on various platforms. Take a look and let us know which ones catch your interest! Whether you're in the mood for a gripping thriller, a heartwarming drama, or a laugh-out-loud comedy, there's something for everyone. Share your picks, and we'll make sure you don't miss out on the latest entertainment offerings.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2024 05:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).