OTT Releases of the Week on Netflix and Prime Video: ‘Bhooth Bangla’, ‘Michael’, ‘Karuppu’, ‘Raakh’, ‘Sweet Magnolias: Season 5’ and More

As the second week of June rolls on, OTT platforms are delivering a packed schedule of binge-worthy content. From nail-biting crime dramas to heartwarming romantic series and engaging documentaries, there's something for every viewer looking to kick back and relax. Here's a comprehensive roundup of what's hitting your screens between June 8 and June 12, 2026.

Netflix Releases of the Week

Netflix continues its strong lineup with a mix of international dramas, thrilling documentaries, and engaging reality shows.

Norway: The Dark Horse – Released June 9, 2026 This two-part sports documentary offers exclusive, inside access to Norway's men's national football team as they make their emotionally charged return to a major international tournament after 26 years, just days before the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Directed by Emil Trier and produced by Novemberfilm, it features global stars like Martin Ødegaard, Erling Haaland, Alexander Sørloth, Antonio Nusa, and Oscar Bobb alongside head coach Ståle Solbakken. Colors Of Evil: Black – Streaming June 10, 2026 A compelling Polish crime thriller where a newly reassigned prosecutor uncovers unexpected links to an old missing persons case after a young boy vanishes in a quiet town. My Family: Season 2 – Streaming June 10, 2026 The Italian family drama returns for its second season, delving deeper into the chaotic lives of a family struggling to stay together after a significant loss, with the estranged grandfather's return opening old wounds. The new season welcomes renowned Italian actor and director Sergio Castellitto to the cast. Outlast: The Jungle – Streaming June 10, 2026 The popular survival competition series moves from the chilly confines of Alaska to the sweaty, dangerous jungles of Panama, where 16 players must survive the elements, outmaneuver rivals, and remain part of a team for a chance to win a USD1 million prize. The Rest is Football – Streaming June 10, 2026 Football royalty Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer, and Micah Richards deliver a daily fix of banter, analysis, and hot takes from NYC during the 2026 World Cup. The Evil Lawyer – Streaming June 11, 2026 This gripping Thai courtroom drama, directed by Nottapon Boonprakob, explores Thailand's complex justice system. It follows Mek (Nat Kitcharit), an idealistic young lawyer framed for murder, who must team up with the unscrupulous "Evil Lawyer" Jittri (Ratha Phongam) to prove his innocence. Sweet Magnolias: Season 5 – Streaming June 11, 2026 Fans of the beloved romantic drama can rejoice as the fifth season arrives, promising more heartwarming stories of friendship, family, and romance, exploring new adventures beyond the charming town of Serenity. Viral Hit – Streaming June 11, 2026 A Japanese live-action series that delves into the world of livestreamed fighting, offering a unique blend of action and commentary on internet fame, adapted from a popular South Korean webtoon. Bhooth Bangla – Streaming June 12, 2026 Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy, directed by Priyadarshan, makes its OTT debut. The film, which hit theatres on April 17, 2026, stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, and Jisshu Sengupta. It was a commercial success, grossing over INR 200 crores in India and nearly INR 270 crores worldwide. The Polygamist – Streaming June 12, 2026 This South African telenovela, adapted from Sue Nyathi's acclaimed novel, weaves a complex tale of love, power, and betrayal centered around affluent banking mogul Jonasi Gomora (Sdumo Mtshali) and the women in his life. Michael – Streaming June 9, 2026



After its blockbuster theatrical run, Michael , the biopic of Michael Jackson starring Jaafar Jackson, will be available to rent or buy digitally storefronts in India, including premium video-on-demand platforms like ⁠Amazon Prime Video and ⁠BookMyShow Stream.‘Michael’ on OTT: How To Watch Jaafar Jackson’s Blockbuster MJ Biopic Online.

Amazon Prime Video Releases of the Week

Prime Video brings a compelling romantic drama and an anticipated Indian blockbuster to its subscribers this week.

Every Year After – Streaming June 10, 2026 Based on Carley Fortune's bestselling novel, this romantic drama series follows Percy Fraser (Sadie Soverall) and Sam Florek (Matt Cornett) as they navigate a deeply emotional relationship, confronting past heartbreak and seeking second chances. All eight episodes will be released simultaneously. Karuppu – Streaming June 12, 2026 Suriya's fantasy action drama, directed by RJ Balaji, finally arrives on OTT after a record-breaking theatrical run where it collected over INR 300 crore worldwide. The film, also starring Trisha Krishnan, follows guardian deity Vettai Karuppu who takes human form as a lawyer to fight corruption. It will be available in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu. ‘Karuppu’ OTT Release Date: When and Where To Watch Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s Blockbuster Tamil Movie Online. Raakh – Streaming June 12, 2026 This Hindi crime drama series, directed by Prosit Roy (known for Paatal Lok), is set in 1970s Delhi and stars Ali Fazal and Sonali Bendre. It follows a cop investigating missing teenagers, who soon uncovers a larger conspiracy.



‘Karuppu’ OTT Release Date Announcement - See Post:

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These new titles promise to keep you entertained throughout the week. Happy binge-watching!

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