We are stepping on the third week of November 2023, and there are several interesting movies and series releasing on OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more. Talking about the biggest release of the week it would be Netflix's The Railway Man and The Believer 2. Based on true stories, the trailer for Netflix’s upcoming series, The Railway Men, brings back the horrors of the Bhopal gas tragedy. Starring R Madhavan, Babil Khan, Kay Kay Menon, and Divyenndu, the four-episode series revolves around the real-life heroes who put their best effort into containing one of the worst industrial disasters in the country. R Madhavan, Babil Khan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, and Juhi Chawla play key roles in the web series. The Railway Men marks the directorial debut of Shiv Rawail. Before The Railway Men, Did You Know Kay Kay Menon Had Made His Big-Screen Lead Debut With a Film Based on Bhopal Gas Tragedy?.

Believer 2 is a follow-up to the 2018 hit film Believer. It is a crime-action genre film. Following up on the first part, the sequel focuses on Won Ho's investigation in search of Rak, who disappeared after Brian was imprisoned, while also getting to the crux of an inaccessible drug cartel. Believer 2 will be released on November 17 on Netflix. The main cast of the show includes Cho Jin Woong as Jo Won Ho, Cha Seung Won as Brian Lee, Han Hyo Joo as Big Knife, Oh Seung Hoon as Rak, Kim Dong Young as Manko, and Lee Jo Young as Rona.

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, Apurva is touted to be the story of an ordinary girl who faces extraordinary circumstances and will do anything to survive and live. Rajpal Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee, and Dhairya Karwa are also part of the thriller. Apurva will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on November 15. Apurva: Tara Sutaria Embraces a Gritty Transformation for Role, Actor Says 'No Showers, Mud Baths, Unbrushed Hair' (View Pics).

Check Out This Weeks List:

OTT Series / TV Shows

Netflix

Criminal Code: November, 14 | Portuguese

How to Become a Mob Boss: November, 14

Suburræterna: November, 14 | Italian

Crashing Eid: November, 15 | Arabic

The Crown S6/P1: November, 16

CoComelon Lane: November, 17

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off: November, 17

The Railway Men: November, 18

MX Player

Wynonna S1 (English Dubbed / VDesi)

AppleTV+

Monarch - Legacy of Monsters: November, 17

OTT Movies

Netflix

Best Christmas Ever: November, 16

In Love and Deep Water: November, 16| Japanese

All-Time High: November, 17 | French

Believer 2: November, 17 | Korean

Rustin: November, 17

See You On Venus: November, 17

The Dads: November, 17

The Queenstown Kings: November, 17

V for Vengeance: November, 18

Amazon PRIME

Trevor Wallace - Pterodactyl: November, 15 | Stand-Up Comdedy

Congrats My Ex!: November, 16 | Thai

Maxine's Baby - The Tyler Perry Story: November, 17

Twin Love: November, 17

Disney+ Hotstar

Apurava: November, 15

Dashing Through the Snow: November, 17

Shohei Ohtani - Beyond the Dream: November, 17

Netflix

Leo: November, 16 | Multi-Lingual

Sukee: November, 17

Disney+ Hotstar

Chithha: November, 17 | Tamil

Kannur Squad: November, 17 | Malayalam

BMS Paid (Book My Show)

The Exorcist - Believer: November, 17

So which series/films are you most excited about? Share your thoughts in the comments section below. Stay tuned to know about every upcoming OTT releases of the week!

