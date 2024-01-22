This week some exciting OTT releases are arriving for you and like usual we bring you a detailed list of the series and movies arriving on the OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, Netflix, Sony LIV, Apple+ and more. Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal, which initially received mixed reviews from both critics and audiences but achieved Box Office success, is set to premiere on an OTT platform. In Sandeep Reddy Vanga's movie, the narrative explores the profound transformation of a son as his relationship with his father deteriorates, leading him on a relentless pursuit of revenge. Animal: Ranbir Kapoor Reveals He Drew Inspiration From Rishi Kapoor for His Role With Added Touch of Passion and Abrasiveness (Watch Video).

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar, has garnered a positive response from both critics and audiences. The film is scheduled to premiere on ZEE5 on January 26th. Sam Bahadur delves into the life of Sam Manekshaw, a highly decorated officer in the Indian army, with a career spanning over four decades and participation in five wars. Notably, he achieved the distinction of being the first army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal. Lets check the full list of series and movies here for this week. Sam Bahadur OTT Release: Here's When and Where To Watch Vicky Kaushal and Meghna Gulzar's Film Online.

OTT Series / TV Shows

Netflix

Not Quite Narwhal S2: January, 22

Love Deadline: January, 23 | Japanese

Griselda: January, 24

Queer Eye S8: January, 24

Six Nations - Full Contact: January, 24

Masters of the Universe - Revolution: January, 25

Krish, Trish & Baltiboy - Bharat Hain Hum S2: January, 28

Amazon PRIME

Kevin James -Irregardless: January 23 | Stand-up Comedy

Hustlers: January, 24

Expats: January, 26

Disney+ Hotstar

A Real Bug's Life: January, 24

Flex X Cop: January 26 | Korean

Karmma Calling: January, 26

Sony LIV

Shark Tank India S3: January, 22

AppleTV+

Masters of the Air: January, 26

OTT Movies

Netflix

Jacqueline Novak - Get On Your Knees: January, 23

Bogeyman: January, 25| Arabic

Amazon PRIME

Kajiman - Iblis Terkejam Penagih Janji: January, 25 | Indonesian

Theatrical Releases on OTT Platform

Netflix

Animal: January, 26

Badland Hunters: January, 26 | Korean

ZEE5

Sam Bahadur: January, 26

Sony LIV

Agent: January, 26 | Telugu

Disney+ Hotstar

Neru: January, 23 | Malayalam

Fight Club: January 27 | Tamil

BMS Paid (Book My Show)

Wonka: January, 22

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: January, 23

Fear: January, 23

This week offers a diverse array of shows and movies for binge-watching, making January a month filled with entertainment from various genres. What's your current favorite, and which upcoming release are you eagerly anticipating? Share your thoughts, and in the meantime, enjoy your binge-watching sessions!

