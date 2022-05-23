Big OTT releases are lined up for the week beginning from Stranger Things season 4 volume 1 which drops on Netflix this week on May 27, Netflix show's Volume 2 is slated for July 1 premiere. The next big Hollywood release is Ewan McGregor's Star Wars show Obi-Wan Kenobi which is all set to premiere on May 25 on Disney+ Hotstar. Yash's KGF Chapter 2 is available on Amazon Prime Video on a pay per view model with a price of Rs 199. Radhika Apte, Vikrant Massey's Forensic is a psychological thriller film arriving on ZEE5 on May 24. Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Teaser: Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt Returns With a Stunning Globe-Trotting Action Extravaganza (Watch Video).

Another film coming to Disney+Hotstar this week is Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal starring Samantha Ruth, Vijay Sethupathi & Nayanthara in the lead. It is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on May 27. John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh's Attack is yet another movie releasing this week. It will premiere on ZEE5 only on May 27. Big web series and movies releasing on OTT platforms towards the end of May give viewers an option to binge watch. Bindu Madhavi Wins Bigg Boss Non-Stop; Netizens Congratulate Bigg Boss Telugu OTT Winner On Twitter.

Let's quickly take a complete look at the series and movies releasing on the OTT platforms this week:

Series Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1: 27th May 2022

SonyLIV

1. Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi: 27th May 2022

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Obi-Wan Kenobi: 27th May 2022

Films Releasing on OTT This Week

ZEE5

1 Forensic: 24th May 2022

YouTube

1. The Miniaturist of Junagadh: 25th May 2022 | Documentary

Amazon Prime Video

1. KGF Chapter 2: 27th May 2022

ZEE5

1. Attack: 27th May 2022

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal: 27th May 2022 | Tamil

Aha Video

1. Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam: 27th May 2022 | Telugu

2. Payanigal Gavanikkavum: 29th May 2022 | Tamil

So which series/films are you most excited about? Share your thoughts in the comments section below. Stay tuned to know about every upcoming OTT releases of the week!

