This week, the world of entertainment is brimming with a delightful array of genres across various streaming platforms, from Netflix to Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime to Apple TV+, and more. With such a diverse selection hitting our screens, audiences are in for a treat, diving into a binge-worthy lineup right from the weekdays, no longer needing to wait for the weekend. Among the exciting releases, two standout gems capture our attention, promising to elevate our viewing experience.

Firstly, Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour takes centre stage, offering fans an unprecedented concert film experience, as revealed in her Instagram post. This special edition features the entirety of the concert, including beloved hits like "Cardigan," along with the debut of four enchanting acoustic songs, adding a fresh layer of magic to Swift's musical journey. With choreography by the talented Mandy Moore, this release is set to enchant audiences and spread joy through its captivating performances.

On the other hand, be prepared to unravel the enigmatic veil on March 15 as Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, and Karisma Kapoor grace the screen in Murder Mubarak. Directed by Homi Adajania, this tantalising thriller delves into a murder investigation in which a nontraditional police officer shines a light on a web of suspects. As he delves deeper, he enters their realm as an outsider, uncovering layers of deception and intrigue beyond imagination. Murder Mubarak Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi Hunts for Killer Among Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, and Karisma Kapoor in Upcoming Murder Mystery Film (Watch Video).

OTT Series / TV Shows

Netflix

Young Royals: March, 11 | Swedish

Turning Point - The Bomb and the Cold War: March, 12

Bandidos: March, 13 | Spanish

Girls5eva S3: March, 14

Chicken Nugget: March, 15 | Korean

Iron Reign: March, 15 | Spanish

Amazon PRIME

Big Girls Don’t Cry: March, 14

Invincible S2 P2: March, 14

Disney+ Hotstar

Grey’s Anatomy S20: March, 15

Save the Tigers S2: March, 15 | Telugu

AppleTV+

Manhunt: March, 15

OTT Movies

Netflix

24 Hours with Gaspar: March, 14

Irish Wish: March, 15

Murder Mubarak: March, 15

Amazon PRIME

Frida: March, 15

Disney+ Hotstar

Taylor Swift - The Eras Tour: March, 15

Theatrical Releases on OTT Platform

Netflix

Lal Salaam: March, 15 | Tamil (Delayed Release)

Sony LIV

Bramayugam: March, 15 | Multi-Ligual (Original: Malayalam)

Disney+ Hotstar

Lover: March, 15 | Tamil (Delayed Release)

JioCinema

Hanu-Man: March, 16 | Hindi

BMS Paid (Book My Show)

The Devil Conspiracy: March, 15

This week's lineup of movies and series appears to be exceptionally intriguing. With a diverse range of genres to choose from, there's something to captivate everyone's interests. Whether you're drawn to thrilling mysteries, heartwarming dramas, or captivating documentaries, there's a treasure trove of entertainment awaiting you. Feel free to share which one you're eagerly anticipating as we embark on a cinematic journey filled with excitement and wonder.

