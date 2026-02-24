OTT Releases This Week (Part 1): Priyanka Chopra’s ‘The Bluff’, ‘Ikkis’, ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 Part 2 and More New Movies and Shows To Stream Now

If your watchlist has been feeling a little empty, this week’s OTT lineup is here to fix that. The latest releases bring everything from high-stakes action and war heroism to romance, anime and intense courtroom drama. Here’s a detailed look at what’s dropping across streaming platforms. OTT Releases This Week: Kartik Aaryan’s Romantic Drama, Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Kennedy’, John Oliver’s Return and More Across Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar.

The Bluff (February 25, Amazon Prime Video) – Watch Video

Priyanka Chopra Jonas leads this gripping action drama as Ercell ‘Bloody Mary’ Bodden, a former pirate trying to leave her violent past behind. She has built a peaceful life in the Cayman Islands with her husband T.H. (Ismael Cruz Cordova), their son Isaac and sister-in-law Elizabeth (Safia Oakley-Green). However, peace doesn’t last long. When her feared ex-captain Connor (Karl Urban) returns seeking revenge, Ercell is forced back into survival mode. What follows is both a fierce fight to protect her family and a personal journey of redemption as she embraces the warrior within.

Ikkis (February 26, Prime Video) – Watch Video

Agastya Nanda steps into the shoes of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal in this powerful biographical war drama. The film revisits the historic Battle of Basantar during the 1971 India-Pakistan War, where the young officer displayed extraordinary courage. At just 21, Khetarpal led his Centurion tank against overwhelming odds, destroying 10 enemy tanks and securing a crucial bridgehead before attaining martyrdom. Dharmendra appears as his father, Brigadier Madan Lal Khetarpal, in what is being described as his final film role, while Jaideep Ahlawat plays a Pakistani officer who ultimately acknowledges Arun’s bravery.

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 (February 26, Netflix) – Watch Video

The romance deepens in the second part of Season 4 as Benedict and Sophie find themselves caught between love and social expectations. After the emotional high point of Part 1, the pair are drawn even closer and yet further apart by the rigid rules of the ton. As the second son of a respected family, Benedict understands the consequences of his choices. Still, he cannot ignore his feelings for Sophie. With his mother’s words echoing “Whatever you choose, you must live with it forever” Benedict faces a heart-wrenching dilemma between duty and true love.

Accused (February 27, Netflix) – Watch Video

Konkona Sen Sharma headlines this tense drama as Dr. Geetika, a renowned gynaecologist in London whose life spirals after she is accused of sexual misconduct. The allegation shakes not only her professional standing but also her marriage to her wife, played by Pratibha Ranta. As public scrutiny intensifies, the story explores discomfort, doubt and the fragile nature of truth ultimately presenting a complex case of one woman’s word against another.

Psycho Saiyaan (February 25, Amazon MX Player) – Watch Video

Set against the backdrop of Ujjain, this intense romantic thriller follows Kartik (Anud Singh Dhaka), a poetry-loving young man who becomes obsessively attached to Charu (Tejasswi Prakash). For Kartik, love is grand and all-consuming but his growing fixation pushes him to cross boundaries. With Ravi Kishan playing a powerful and unpredictable figure, the series promises drama, tension and emotional twists.

BAKI-DOU: The Invincible Samurai (February 26, Netflix) – Watch Video

Anime fans have something big to look forward to. After Baki’s brutal clash with his father Yujiro Hanma, the fighters find themselves restless until a shocking secret unfolds beneath Tokyo Skytree. Through advanced science, legendary swordsman Miyamoto Musashi is resurrected, setting the stage for a new wave of high-octane battles. Familiar faces like Doppo Orochi, Jack Hanma and Kaoru Hanayama return to face this unprecedented threat.

Ikk Kudi (February 26, Chaupal) – Watch Video

Shehnaaz Gill takes on a double role in this light-hearted Punjabi romantic comedy. She plays Simmi, a modern young woman whose arranged marriage plans begin to crumble when doubts about her fiancé’s past surface. Determined to uncover the truth, Simmi launches her own investigation, leading to awkward, funny and emotional moments. Her journey eventually exposes an old family secret that reshapes her love story.

One Battle After Another (February 26, JioHotstar) – Watch Video

Leonardo DiCaprio stars in this darkly comic action drama directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. He plays Bob, a former revolutionary living in hiding and haunted by a troubled past with the radical group French 75. When his old nemesis (Sean Penn) resurfaces after 16 years and his daughter (Chase Infinity) disappears, Bob is forced back into action. The ambitious 161-minute film has already made awards noise, earning four Golden Globes and 13 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor.

Sangamarmar (February 26, JioHotstar) – Watch Video

This emotional multi-generational drama spans 25 years and centres on Amrita (Sheen Savita Dass), whose life changes after she chooses family duty over her love for Aditya (Sourabh Raaj Jain). The series explores themes of patience, sacrifice and enduring love, supported by performances from Smita Bansal, Khalid Siddiqui and Farooq Saeed. It promises a heartfelt look at how time can both test and heal relationships.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2026 12:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).