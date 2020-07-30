Akanksha Puri started making headlines as Paras Chhabra's girlfriend when the lad entered the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13. However, after Chhabra started to feel for his co-contestant Mahira Sharma on the show, Akanksha got sidelined. Paras and Akanksha's relationship went for a toss and ultimately the two broke up. Now exes, the two often create a buzz for their no more romance and ofcourse the new soulmate in Chhabra's life Mahira. It was sometime back when Paras had gotten rid of his ex-girlfriend's tattoo and later on he and Mahira went for ditto looking Bigg Boss eye tattoo. And now, Puri has also gotten inked and it has no Chhabra connection. Paras Chhabra Erases Akanksha Puri's Tattoo From His Wrist, Says 'Finally Bye Bye To Negativity' (View Post).

Akanksha's latest tattoo is in Sanskrit. This happens to be the TV actress' third tattoo. Talking about her tattoo's meaning it means 'I am a warrior'. Seems like Puri wants to prove that she has had tough times but as she is a warrior, she knows how to overcome them. Indeed, quite a deep and inspirational meaning. In the pics, the actress looked quite happy while posting them. Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra’s Ex Akanksha Puri Gets Rid of Her Wrist Tattoo of His Name; Gives It a ‘Being Me’ Twist

Check Out Akanksha Puri's New Tattoo Below:

Akanksha Puri's Instagram

Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, Akanksha had talked about her third tattoo. "If ever I feel low or I am in a tough spot this will remind me that I am a fighter and I can fight any situation, no matter what. It's a tattoo of positivity. It’s a Sanskrit word which means “I am a warrior “ I am a fighter !! This will remind me that I am strong enough to overcome it because I am a fighter. I placed it on my hand, at a place where I can always see it," she had said.

