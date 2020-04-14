Parth Samthaan - Niti Taylor's Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan Returns to MTV, Manik and Nandini Announce the Good News in an Instagram Live

Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor in Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor became overnight sensations when they came together as the college rockstar Manik and the simpleton Nandini for Vikas Gupta's Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan. Even though Manik and Nandini, who are monikered 'MaNan' by their fans, hated each other at the beginning of the show, they ended up falling in love of epic proportions. The show went on for two seasons, and a third one was also commissioned, albeit for online airing, i.e. on Voot. Kiss Day 2019: From Madhura Naik-Asma Badar's Hot Lesbian Liplock to Parth Samthaan-Niti Taylor's Sensuous Kiss, 7 Hottest Kisses on Indian Television.

However, all was not hunky-dory between Parth and Niti back on the sets of the first two seasons. The two famously did not get along with things going from bad to worse between them off-screen. However, the actors remained extremely professional and did not let their personal animosity reflect on-screen even once. However, come season 3, the two patched up and the show also ended with Manik proposing to Nandini. Parth Samthaan’s ‘Apna Time Aayega’ Reference From Gully Boy For Himself and Niti Taylor Is Nothing But The Truth!.

And here's some good news for all hardcore fans of the show. Yes, this one too, like all the other iconic and much-loved shows, has returned to MTV.

Here's When and Where You Can Watch Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan:

The show began airing on April 13, 2020. For those who missed it, you can watch the show at 5:30 pm on MTV.

Both Parth and Niti went live on Instagram and the 'now' friends ended up chatting in a more-than-an-hour long live session on Instagram. While Parth announced the good news on his Instagram story, Niti posted a host of memories on her social media, clearly excited about the return of her show. Niti Taylor and Beau Parikshit Bawa's ENGAGEMENT Pictures Are Out!.

Check Out Niti's Post Below:

View this post on Instagram This is the last! see you guys at 5:30pm❤️ A post shared by Nititay (@nititaylor) on Apr 13, 2020 at 12:51am PDT

In times of the on-going lockdown, the many audience-favourite shows that returned to television are Ramayan, Mahabharat, Bigg Boss 13, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Sarabhai V/S Sarabhai, Qubool Hai, Buniyaad,