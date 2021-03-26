Patralekhaa is all set to essay the role of an actress in the upcoming series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu, and is awaiting the response of her fans to her role. "I am playing the character of Laila who is aspiring to be an actress. Laila can go to any extent to hide her weaknesses. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's Pictures From Romantic Goan Vacation Will Tempt You to Book Your Tickets Right Away!

So, I am extremely excited to see how my character will attract the audience," she says. The actress adds it was a fun shoot. "When Ekta (Kapoor) ma'am offered me the part, I was thrilled. It was fun being a part of the show," she says.

Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu is set in the late eighties early nineties and also stars Parth Samthaan, as Patralekhaa's love interest. The show also features Arshin Mehta, Meenal Sahu, Arslan Goni, Ganesh Yadav, Errol Marks, Anubhav Nanda, Tarun Chaturvedi, Saquib Ayubi, Ankit Gupta, Tarul Swami, and Sumit Satija. The series will stream on ALTBalaji.

