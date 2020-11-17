Shilpa Shinde is back in the game. The actress has been MIA after she won the volatile season 11 of the reality show Bigg Boss. The actress has finally picked a project that will make her fans watch it in a heartbeat. The first teaser of her upcoming web-series, Paurashpur, has launched on YouTube. It looks like India's reply to Game of Thrones. In the very first footage, there is drama, tension, emotions and lots of sex. There are erotic scenes galore in the first footage. There are also a couple of lesbian sex scenes in the teaser. Bigg Boss 14: Shilpa Shinde is Not Entering BB14 House, Bigg Boss 11 Winner Says 'Repetition Is Not My Thing'.

The series has an ensemble cast that can give any other OTT project a run for the money. Apart from Shilpa Shinde, it stars Annu Kapoor, Milind Soman, and Shaheer Sheikh in key roles. The plot of the series is not very clear from the first teaser, but one can hope that there will be twists and turns in this story about power play and politics. The aesthetic value of the show also seems high. Set in an unspecified ancient era, the period drama's production value looks high. Throwback: When Hina Khan And Shilpa Shinde Explained What Is Condom To Sapna Chaudhary On Bigg Boss (Watch Video).

Shilpa looks hot in the couture for the period drama. In a couple of shots, she's seen smoking a hookah. A bold role, that fans should embrace with open hearts. Milind plays an unconventional role, wearing a nose ring, kohl, bindi and long hair as he talks about gender equality in the time of the kings.

Watch The Teaser of Paurashpur Here:

Helmed by Sachindra Vats, Paurashpur is produced by Sachin Mohite. Anant Joshi, Poulomi Das, Flora Saini, Aditya Lal among others also star in key roles. Apart from ALTBalaji, Paurashpur will also stream on ZEE5. The series will begin streaming from December 15, and fans must sure be adding this to the bucket list.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2020 04:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).