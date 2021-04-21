Actor Freddy Daruwala says working in the series Poison has helped him understand the struggles of men in uniform. The show, co-starring Aftab Shivdasani and Tanuj Virwani, recently completed two years of release. Poison 2: Aftab Shivdasani to Make His Digital Debut with ZEE5 Web-Series.

"Poison will always be special. Playing DSP Vikram helped me relate with the struggles of our men in khaki. It was a surreal experience to play a police officer given the fact that I played a terrorist in my Bollywood debut (the 2014 release, Holiday)," Freddy tells IANS. OTT Releases of The Week: Shakun Batra’s Searching for Sheela on Netflix, Ekta Kapoor’s His Storyy and Parth Samthaan’s Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu on ZEE5, ALTBalaji and More.

Freddy returns to playing a cop in the upcoming series The Incomplete Man. He says that he is " honoured to play the role of a cop, once again".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2021 11:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).