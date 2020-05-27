Preksha Mehta's Suicide Note Reads 'Mere Toote Huye Sapno Ne Mere Confidence Ka Dam Tod Diya Hai' (Details Inside)

Preksha Mehta (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Preksha Mehta's suicide has taken the entertainment industry by storm. The actress, who was 25-years-old, hung herself at her Indore home on the night of May 25, 2020. The actress' last Instagram post read, 'sabse bura hota hai sapnon ka mar jana.' The actress' suicide shed light on the fact that mental health is a subject that should be taken more seriously. Actors like Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijlani and Surbhi Chandna among others expressed their sadness over the actress' suicide. Crime Patrol Actress Preksha Mehta Commits Suicide.

And while loss of work is being termed as the reason for Preksha taking such an extreme step, the reason seems to be more on the lines of unfulfilled dreams and aspirations. A report in Times of India quoted inspector Rajeev Bhadoriya, handling the case as saying, "A one-page suicide note was found in Preksha’s room, wherein she wrote about how she tried hard to stay positive through these times but couldn’t. The note said- 'Mere toote huye sapno ne mere confidence ka dam tod diya hai, main mare huye sapnon ke saath nahi jee sakti. Iss negativity ke saath rehna mushkil hai. Pichle ek saal se maine bohot koshish ki. Ab mein thak gayi hoon'. She had been very depressed about not getting work." Preksha Mehta's Friend, Jamtara Actor Aatm Prakash Mishra Feels His Friend Did Not Commit Suicide Because Of 'Work Stress' (Read Details).

The late actress' cousin spoke to the portal from Indore and revealed, "She was a vibrant girl since childhood, but lately she had been very quiet. Last night, the family was playing cards, but Preksha was sitting alone on the steps of the house. My chachi (Preksha's mother) even asked her if she was okay, but she said she was fine. Around 10 pm Preksha went to her room upstairs and posted the message on her Instagram. The next morning when chachi went to wake her up for yoga, she found her room locked and called others to help open the door. Once inside, they found Preksha hanging from the ceiling fan."