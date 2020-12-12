Punit J Pathak and Nidhi Moony Singh, who have been dating for two-and-a-half years, have finally tied the knot. The couple got married on December 11, 2020, in Lonavala and their wedding pictures and videos that have surfaced online prove that it was one dreamy affair. Punit and Nidhi looked gorgeous in their wedding outfits and looked stunning together. From the past few days, pictures from their pre-wedding festivities had taken the internet by storm and now after seeing their wedding pictures, fans can’t keep calm. Punit J Pathak and Fiance Nidhi Moony Singh To Tie the Knot on December 11.

Punit Pathak and Nidhi Moony Singh’s wedding was a two-day affair at a resort. The ceremonies held were mehendi, marriage followed by a brunch reception, reports TOI. The couple had kept their wedding an intimate affair. Only family members of the duo and close pals from the industry were invited owing to the pandemic situation and the guidelines imposed due to it. Bharti Singh with husband Harsh Limbachiyaa, Yashashwini Dayama, and a few others had attended the occasion.

Punit Pathak and Nidhi Moony Singh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wedding Blogger (@wedding_diaries_1)

Lovebirds

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alldatmatterz (@instanews.adm)

Handsome Groom Waiting For His Gorgeous Bride

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tellychakkar Official ® (@tellychakkar)

The Big Moment

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Classy Brides 💍 (@desiclassybrides)

Floral Decor Mandap

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Punitpathak_fan_forever (@punitpathak_fan3)

Happily Married Couple

View this post on Instagram A post shared by punitjpathak lovers.. (@puneetjpathak_fans)

The newly married couple, Punit Pathak and Nidhi Moony Singh, had first met on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. It was in August this year that they had gotten engaged and now they are one happily married couple. We wish the lovebirds a happy journey together in this new phase of life! Heartiest congratulations to Punit and Nidhi on their marriage!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 12, 2020 09:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).