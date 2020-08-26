Actor Sumedh Mudgalkar became a household name after his stint in Star Bharat's RadhaKrishn became a huge hit. Impressing one and all with his dimpled Krishna act, Sumedh continues to win millions of hearts with his portrayal of the natkhat Nandlal. And now, the actor will also be seen playing a baddie's role in RadhaKrishn. Yes, the makers have roped him in to play the role of Krishna's enemy, Paundraka Vasudeva, the king of Pundra. RadhaKrishn's Mallika Singh Opens Up On Impending Exit From Star Bharat Show Post The Introduction of Mahabharat Track (Deets Inside).

Confirming the news to TOI, Sumedh revealed details of his new part in the series. "The Bhagwat Purana has a story of Paundraka, who used to hate Lord Krishna. Paundraka imitated him and claimed that he is the real Krishna," said Sumedh. RadhaKrishn: Ishita Ganguly Bags Draupadi's Role For Show's Upcoming Mahabharat Track.

Elaborating on how he plans to juggle the same characters simultaneously, Sumedh revealed, "This is an extremely challenging task, because I will have to switch between the two roles throughout the entire day. While on one hand I will play Krishna, someone who is cool, calm and brings positive change, on the other hand I will play Paundraka, who wants to destroy everything. So, apart from changing costumes and make-up, I will also need a change in my emotions. The new role will be a challenge." Well, this sure has Sumedh's fans excited.

