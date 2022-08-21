There are a lot of music videos in the pipeline and now, Rahul Vaidya and Kanika Mann will soon be seen coming together for a new project. Rahul, who is renowned as a singer has collaborated with Kanika and is currently shooting in Delhi. Rahul took to social media to post an adorable video with a caption that read: Mausam theek ni lag rha Delhi Ka. Rahul Vaidya Tweets People Will 'Start Posting Nudes in Name of Fashion', We Wonder Who He is Trolling Here.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kanika Mann (@officialkanikamann)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2022 02:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).