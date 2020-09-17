And COVID-19 has now made its way to the sets of Star Plus' new show Shaadi Mubarak. Actress Rajeshwari Sachdev who made her comeback to TV with the Manav Gohil-Rajashree Thakur show has tested positive for COVID-19. While shooting for Shaadi Mubarak has been halted, this incident might also affect the shooting schedule of Rajeshwari's husband Varun Badola's Sony TV show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. However, makers are awaiting Varun's reports to take a call. Shaadi Mubarak on Star Plus: Rajashree Thakur and Manav Gohil's Mature Love Story Is A Breath of Fresh Air (Watch Promos).

As per reports in BT, Rajeshwari had developed a mild fever and weakness a few days back and after getting tested, her reports, unfortunately, turned out positive. As per the daily, husband, Varun Badola and her son will soon undergo tests. Rajeshwari Sachdev: I Take Up Many Challenges and Get Out of My Comfort Zone.

"Though Rajeshwari was not coming for the shoot for the past few days as she didn't have scenes to shoot for, she developed mild symptoms like low grade fever along with weakness. After waiting for two days, Rajeshwari got herself tested on Tuesday for COVID-19. The reports unfortunately came positive on Wednesday evening," a source told the daily. We wish Rajeshwari a speedy recovery.

