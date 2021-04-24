Bigg Boss 14 housemate Rakhi Sawant shared a video where she is seen shopping for vegetables dressed in a PPE suit. Rakhi posted the video on Instagram, where she is seen buying vegetables dressed in a light blue PPE suit paired with gloves and a mask. Rakhi Sawant Sobs While Thanking Salman Khan After Her Mother’s Successful Cancer Surgery (Watch Video).

"Guys please be safe, wear PPT kit and go wherever you want to go but better," Rakhi wrote alongside the video, which she posted on Friday night. A "PPE" or the "Personal Protective Equipment" works as a shield against various contagious infections. Rakhi Sawant Thanks Salman Khan to Extend Financial Support for Mother Jaya’s Cancer Operation – WATCH.

Rakhi Sawant Spotted Buying Vegetables in PPE Kit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511)

The actress recently started work on her upcoming web series called "Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn", directed by Marukh Mirza.

