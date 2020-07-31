Actor Gurmeet Choudhary says his journey on the small screen helped him explore a career in Bollywood. Gurmeet became a household name after playing Lord Ram in the 2008 TV show "Ramayan". He is glad that the show still has a special place in the hearts of the audience. "‘Ramayan' is a very special show for us as it was the first time the audience watched me and Debina together. International Yoga Day 2020: For Gurmeet Choudhary, Yoga Helps to Find Inner Peace

It is after this show that we both became real-life Ram and Sita. The love and appreciation we received from the fans for the show was tremendous," Gurmeet said, who is married to Debina Bonnerjee, who played Sita in the show. "If this show hadn't been made, my Bollywood journey wouldn't have started. The show's immense appreciation helped me get into Bollywood. It's been more than eight years since the show began and we are still receiving so much gratitude from our fans. Anand Sagar’s Ramayan: Debina Bonnerjee Reveals Why the Initial Days of Shooting Were Very Taxing For Her and Gurmeet Choudhary

This lockdown helped in getting the audience to watch us all over again and they made it number one. We are really humbled by such amazing response and would like to thank everyone who loved it," he added about "Ramayan", which airs on Dangal channel. Gurmeet currently has a project titled "The Wife", a supernatural thriller which is expected to release by end of this year.

