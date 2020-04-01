Ramayan: Sabke Jeevan Ka Aadhar Returns To Zee TV on Ram Navami 2020, Days After Comeback of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana on DD National (Details Inside)

Ramayan Sabke Jeevan Ka Aadhar To Return to Zee TV (Photo Credits: IANS)

In a year that will be known as the year of re-runs, considering the shortage of content on television because of the Coronavirus pandemic and subsequent shut down of daily soap shoots, yet another dharmik show will be seen returning to the screens. Zee TV's 2012 adaptation of Ramayan, starring Gagan Malik (as Ram), Neha Sargam (As Sita) and Neil Bhatt (as Laxman), titled Ramayan: Sabke Jeevan Ka Aadhar, is all set to return to the television screens from April 2, 2020, which also marks the eve of Ram Navmi. Doordarshan Brings Ramayan And Mahabharat Back On TV During Lockdown, Twitterati Cheers It With Memes

This is the second Ramayan version and fifth mythological/historical show to make it to the television screens after Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, BR Chopra's Mahabharat, Sidharth Kumar Tewary's Mahabharat (2013) and Mahakaali: Anth Hi Aarambh Hai, that have been sanctioned to return to the screens in the wake of the on-going nation-wide lockdown because of COVID-19. Funny Memes: As Doordarshan Re-Telecasts Old TV Shows Shaktimaan, Ramayan, Netizens Poke Fun at Netflix, Amazon Prime Other Streaming Platforms For The Ultimate Showdown!.

Ramayan: Sabke Jeevan Ka Aadhar, ran from August 12, 2012 to September 1, 2013, and starred casts, Gagan Malik as Ram, Neha Sargam as Sita, Malhar Pandya as Hanuman and Sachin Tyagi as Ravan. It also featured familiar faces such as Shikha Swaroop, Rucha Gujarathi and Divyanka Tripathi in various roles. The 56-episode show was directed by Mukesh Singh, Pawan Parkhi and Rajesh Shikhre.

"Ramayan undoubtedly is one of the greatest and timeless Indian epic tales, read and loved by all. What better day to celebrate this eternal saga of Lord Ram than Ram Navami itself? Knowing the devotional fervour with which families across India celebrate this day, this year amidst the countrywide lockdown, we chose to bring Lord Ram closer to our viewer's hearts and homes through this show," said Vishnu Shankar, Business Head, &TV.

"As the entire country unitedly fights the threat amidst us, there's nothing better to bring the entire family together than this epic battle between good and evil," he added.